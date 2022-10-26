There are many individuals on the ballot in November this fall who represent the extreme right of the Libertarian-Free State alliance. And how voters respond to these candidates will determine if we can continue to have a strong bipartisan state government that is willing to debate the issues, and work together to deliver common-sense solutions for serious problems that impact our constituents.
There are approximately 45 Libertarians and Free Staters in the Legislature. Given the slim Republican majority, the coalition of traditionally moderate Republicans and Libertarian-Free Staters has the Legislature by the throat.
How does this impact voters in terms of the pressing issues of inflation, education, the high price of fuel, healthcare costs and protections for our lakes, drinking water and the environment? Why should we care about this unprecedented political movement in our state? And by radical right, I am not talking about mainstream Republicans.
One reason that our energy costs are so high is because the majority party has continually blocked legislation to lessen our dependence on natural gas and to expand clean energy resources and the economic opportunity that it brings. Other New England states have lower energy costs because they have moved toward renewable energy options that also serve to protect the environment and create clean-energy jobs. And many of the bills that were tabled during the last legislative session involved renewable energy, which served to prevent debate on this important issue. This impacts Granite Staters at the gas pumps and in heating their homes.
The Education Freedom Accounts are another program that was championed by the radical right. This program is wildly over budget, taking $10 million in taxpayer money annually to send children to private and religious schools. Approximately 89 percent of these students had already been attending these schools, and that tuition is now being shifted from our local public schools to you, the taxpayer.
In keeping with the Free State goal of dismantling public education, another bill submitted this year would eliminate the statewide education property tax which supplies about $363 million of the nearly $3 billion it costs for public schools annually.
And if you believe that this statement about dismantling public schools is an exaggeration, look no further than to Croydon, where Free Staters were able to cut the school budget in half until its citizens rallied and overturned the vote, and sent the Free Staters packing.
The House majority, led by the Free State-Libertarian alliance accelerated tax breaks to large corporations, many of them located out of state, which shifts the tax burden onto in state residents, small companies, and property owners.
Common-sense legislation was put forth to require landfills to be built further away than the current 200 feet required to ensure that contaminated water would not reach bodies of water, including our beloved lakes in Carroll County.
But the Senate voted to sustain Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto, putting our groundwater in danger of contamination. This will ultimately have an impact on all of N.H.’s lakes, as all landfills eventually leak and seep wastewater into surrounding areas.
The Free State-Libertarian alliance puts individual freedom above the idea of serving the public good, caring for our communities and caring for one another.
This means dismantling government regulation, public schools as we know them, letting the market regulate health-care costs, and allowing corporations to make their own decisions about clean energy while at the same time cutting their corporate taxes.
Our history has shown us all too often the dangers of unregulated economies crippling working Americans with rampant recessions and runaway inflation.
Does accountability fall at the feet of Majority Leader Jason Osborne, Speaker of the House Sherman Packard and the Free Staters-Libertarians in control? I would argue that more of it belongs to traditionally moderate Republicans who have become the Silent Majority in the House Legislature and have quietly gone along with the Libertarian program to preserve their committee and leadership positions.
Moderate Democrats and Republicans form the largest swing vote in the Legislature, and it is essential that voters hold all legislators accountable for how they vote and with whom they stand.
I urge you to ask your representatives and senators where they stood and how they voted on these critical issues during the final days of this mid-term campaign and elect individuals who will work with other moderates to bring New Hampshire back into the mainstream of common sense that will benefit most New Hampshire voters and the values they hold dear.
