There are many individuals on the ballot in November this fall who represent the extreme right of the Libertarian-Free State alliance. And how voters respond to these candidates will determine if we can continue to have a strong bipartisan state government that is willing to debate the issues, and work together to deliver common-sense solutions for serious problems that impact our constituents.

There are approximately 45 Libertarians and Free Staters in the Legislature. Given the slim Republican majority, the coalition of traditionally moderate Republicans and Libertarian-Free Staters has the Legislature by the throat.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.