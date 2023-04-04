FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Regional Airport (IZG) was created by joint legislation in Maine and New Hampshire in 1961 to serve the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine. Funding comes largely from its own operations with support from towns in the region, the Federal Aviation Administration, MDOT and NHDOT in recognition of the contribution to New Hampshire’s economy and airspace system. Erase the geopolitical line between the two states and IZG is your local airfield, just 12 miles away.

Fryeburg owns the property and contracts the operation, maintenance and administration to the Eastern Slope Airport Authority, an 11-member board. Conway is represented by two directors. Three directors represent Fryeburg and the rest are at-large with one director serving as pilot/tenant liaison. There is one vacancy on the ESAA, and the directors are actively considering applicants. In 2022, the board hired a part-time, professional airport director to provide guidance, policy updates, procedures and management.

