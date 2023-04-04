FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Regional Airport (IZG) was created by joint legislation in Maine and New Hampshire in 1961 to serve the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine. Funding comes largely from its own operations with support from towns in the region, the Federal Aviation Administration, MDOT and NHDOT in recognition of the contribution to New Hampshire’s economy and airspace system. Erase the geopolitical line between the two states and IZG is your local airfield, just 12 miles away.
Fryeburg owns the property and contracts the operation, maintenance and administration to the Eastern Slope Airport Authority, an 11-member board. Conway is represented by two directors. Three directors represent Fryeburg and the rest are at-large with one director serving as pilot/tenant liaison. There is one vacancy on the ESAA, and the directors are actively considering applicants. In 2022, the board hired a part-time, professional airport director to provide guidance, policy updates, procedures and management.
The airport is a year-round economic hub for businesses, tourists, flight training and education. Thirty-six pilots call IZG their home base, some moving to the area and contributing to the tax base chiefly because of the availability of a location for their aircraft. Ski areas, hotels and summer camps weigh the airport in their decisions as well. The airport supports jobs both directly and indirectly with one full time airport operations supervisor, several part-time employees and contracted professional services such as accounting and management.
IZG serves as the home for the new Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy STEM Aviation Education program and summer STEM Aviation Camps for middle school students housing a classroom and FAA-approved simulator on the field.
There are about 8,000 operations, defined as take-offs or landings, per year at the airport. Of these 8,000 operations, approximately 150 are military, on missions or training, and 200 are air charter or air taxi, hired to bring people to the region for business, tourism, and/ or to enjoy the amenities towns like Conway have to offer. Of the 36 aircraft based at IZG, 30 percent are owned by residents of Conway/ North Conway and 44 percent are residents of NH.
The airport is a vital portal for emergency services — Life Flight, medical patient treatment flights, organ transportation, Civil Air Patrol, law enforcement and military training, aerial fire fighting and search-and-rescue missions. And even if emergency aircraft are not landing directly, they are still using the airport for weather reporting, instrument approaches and alternates.
Every helicopter trip — and there are thousands over the years — to Bridgton’s hospital and Memorial in North Conway uses IZG for those purposes. The availability of jet fuel, 24 hour call-in services, and the ability to hangar aircraft in inclement weather and for passive de-icing with the addition of the newly completed large aircraft hangar make IZG even more of a factor for emergency services.
In 2022, the airport and Fryeburg worked together to get outside funding from federal and state agencies. Construction of a new hangar designed to house visiting or itinerant aircraft was complete. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the clearing of trees and maintenance of valuable habitats. The investment of the airport in the resulting Habitat Management Plan and its continued implementation will safeguard these habitats, The airport’s main policy document, the Minimum Standards for Commercial Activities, was completely rewritten to ensure orderly, safe, and legal development of the property in the future.
Current projects include construction of an extension to the runway to accommodate aircraft safely in all weather conditions and bring taxiways and lighting up to current standards. Lyman Drive, the airport access road built in 1961, will be reconstructed with a Northern Borders Grant and $127,000 of funding set aside by Fryeburg. The grant will save the town about $500,000.
A web-based weather camera will be installed this year that will be accessible to the public, providing a real time view of the horizon in all four directions. The airport also generated direct offsetting revenues for the Town of Fryeburg in the form of property taxes and aircraft excise taxes in 2022 and that will continue as more hangar development and taxable investments take place.
Because the airport is managed and operated by a non-profit entity, support from the towns the airport serves is very important. Unlike other airports, the costs are not shouldered by a single municipality or county government.
The ESAA has requested $12,000 from the town of Conway to be allocated in this year’s budget. It works out to be a few cents over a dollar per person. Please consider the important role the airport plays, the economic impact it has and the role it serves in your region when you cast your vote for the budget allocation this year.
The following board members of the Eastern Slope Airport Authority thank the Town and its citizens for continued support:
Don Thibodeau, chair. Fryeburg, Maine
Carl Thibodeau, vice chair, Conway
Gene Bergoffen, treasurer, Fryeburg, Maine
Ron Briggs, secretary, Chatham
Eric Meltzer, pilot liaison, Fryeburg, Maine
David Sorensen, Eaton
Steve Steiner, Conway
Elbridge Russell, Fryeburg, Maine
Allison Navia is the manager of the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.