Saturday, Sept. 18
• It’s a banner year for apples. Hatch’s Orchard in Center Conway is enjoying the best crop it has seen in a half-century of growing apples. Sept. 17 was proclaimed as New Hampshire Apple Day. This year’s apple crop is in great shape, according to Olivia Saunders, fruit specialist for the Cooperative Extension Service of Conway.
• Why apples were a staple of colonial life can be summed up in two words — sugar and cider (more specifically, hard cider). In fact, until the end of Prohibition in the 1930s, apples were used in this country mostly to make alcohol. The powerful usefulness of sugar and alcohol is also why Johnny Appleseed became a household name.
• Mark Dindorf and wife Nancy Ritger’s backyard in this tiny township in Crawford Notch is home to a historic orchard. Their apple trees were planted and tended by Crawford Notch pioneering innkeepers Abel and Hannah Crawford beginning in the early 1800s when they built their Crawford’s Tavern, where cider was the beverage of choice.
• Several school boards in SAU 9 are mulling adopting a public comment policy being recommended by the New Hampshire School Board’s Association. The policy suggests public comment be limited to no more than three minutes for a person and 15 total minutes on the agenda.
• The Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, which was known as the highest ski jump in the world after being built between 1936 and 1938, is being restored in an effort between the National Youth Administration, which supplied the labor, and the city of Berlin, which provided the financing.
• Celebrating its 14th year, the Corn Maize at Sherman Farm in East Conway opened on Saturday. This year’s theme, created by students at Pine Tree Elementary School, is “We are Leaders.”
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Although there were fewer in-person participants than usual, organizers of the 24th annual Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore Mountain Resort, report the foundation well surpassed its $100,000 fundraising goal last Saturday.
• New court documents filed by the town of Conway rebut arguments made by the attorneys of Scott Kudrick of Conway whom the town is suing as the face of a class of 500 short-term rental owners. The town said the STRs are prohibited in residential zones due to their absence as an allowable use in the town's zoning ordinance.
• The Jackson School Board is developing a strategic plan for the Jackson Grammar School through 2026. The first meeting to gather citizen input was Tuesday night. The strategic plan presentation will take place on Oct. 30, from 9-11 a.m.
• Congressman Chris Pappas spent Sept. 16 touring the Little Angels Service Dogs facility in Bartlett and the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson. He also met Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley at the police station in Jackson Village, where they discussed the work Perley is doing with NH NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to incorporate the program into all the police department training in Carroll County.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• The possibility of a cooperative high school district has resurfaced after being dormant for 20 years. All of the towns in SAU 9 and 13 approved a warrant article to create the MWV Cooperative District Planning Board to study a cooperative. The board met for the first time on Thursday.
• State officials were in town Thursday seeking input from Conway residents on New Hampshire’s Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, has scheduled public hearings throughout New Hampshire.
• Selectman Kimberly Clarke made an impassioned plea to Maine's Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note on Monday to undo curbing changes in the downtown near the First Congregational Church. Van Note was taken aback by the request to make the road wider and said it motivated him to visit the town to see the situation first-hand.
• Schools will offer in-person face-to-face instruction five days a week during this COVID-19 pandemic. That was the message state Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut shared with superintendents across New Hampshire on Sept. 16 in an email titled, “Instructional Guidance for Responding to COVID in the Learning Environment.”
Thursday, Sept. 23
• Masks and mask breaks remained a hot topic at the last Conway School Board meeting on Sept. 13. Parents voiced concerns that children were not receiving the promised mask breaks to begin the school year. One board member, Randy Davison, was not happy to hear that breaks were not happening.
• People have been answering the call to help get the Project SUCCEED program off the ground at the Conway School District's three elementary schools. And while morning and after-school slots are covered at Pine Tree and Conway Elementary, there is a need for afternoon help at John H. Fuller Elementary at 51 Pine St. in North Conway.
• High schoolers across the state planned a “climate strike” event o Friday, calling for a New Hampshire coal-fired plant to be shut down. Kennett High School students planned to join in, organizing their own protest at the Four Corners in Conway Village Friday afternoon.
• A proposal to turn a barn located on a sleepy dirt road into a wedding venue was vigorously debated for over four hours at Eaton’s zoning board of adjustment meeting Monday at the Eaton Town Hall. Robert Barker and Timothy Ostendorf, the barn owners are asking the ZBA for a special exception to turn the barn into a wedding venue.
• Hutter Construction of New Ipswich was hired for the first of four affordable apartment buildings approved for the Avesta Housing Development Corp. site off Technology Lane.
Friday, Sept. 24
• A Carroll County Superior Court judge roundly rejected arguments in a lawsuit filed against the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct by Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., who operates a short-term rental. The Sept. 14 order by Judge Amy Ignatius is the first time the court has weighed in on short-term rentals which have been the subject of at least two other similar lawsuits, including one by the town of Conway against STR owner Scott Kudrick.
• A ransomware attack this week shut down Coos County Family Health Services, the main provider of health services in the Androscoggin Valley. Coos County Family Health CEO Ken Gordon said the attack affected essentially all of its systems — phone, computer and email.
• Close to 325 runners and walkers are expected to toe the starting line for the 35th annual White Mountain Milers Half Marathon in North Conway on Saturday morning.
• It's going to get hairy at the Conway Police Department next month as officers participate in a fundraiser called Beards for Bucks (Razorless for a Reason) to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County, a non-profit that aids investigations into crimes against children. During the fundraiser, which takes place in October, participating officers, dispatchers and office staff will seek sponsors online to either grow beards or dye their hair blue.
• A feud between two Bartlett neighbors — Edward Cody and Thad Brown, both 59 — led Conway Circuit Court Judge Charles Greenhalgh to issue a stalking order against Brown last week.
