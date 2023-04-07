Saturday, April 1
• In its annual April Fool's issue, Sun staff and columnists have a little fun with such topics as murals, paid parking, rec paths, fish hatcheries, hiking and skiing.
• State Fish and Game reports bears are waking up and are hungry. Officials asked the New Hampshire public to be responsible by taking down bird feeders no later than April 1, in all areas of the state.
• Spencer Rines, 24, of Berlin pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, criminal threatening, burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree assault and witness tampering in Coos County Superior Court on March 9 and will serve at least one year in state prison.
Tuesday, April 4
• With guns drawn, agents of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested registered sex offender Jeffrey Gray without incident at Millbrook Village apartments in North Conway on March 30. According to Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrew Grillo, who spoke to Sun on Monday about the arrest of Gray, 29, of Canaan was wanted out of Grafton County for failing to appear for an arraignment for failing to register as a sex offender. Grillo said Gray had been convicted of failing to register five other times.
• The Conway School Board’s school closure committee on March 16 looked at moving the seventh and eighth grades to Kennett High and creating a 7-12- grade campus, but committee members believe the most financial savings would come with shutting an elementary school and moving the sixth grade to the middle school.
• Incumbent vice chair Ailie Byers and incumbent board member Eliza Grant are being challenged by Debra Haynes, Ray Shakir and Stephen Steiner for two three-year seats on the Conway Planning Board. Voting is this Tuesday from 8 a.m. — 7 p.m. at the town garage in Center Conway.
• After exhausting all other appeal chances, a bid by Pam Smart to compel the governor and Executive Council to reconsider giving her a commutation hearing failed with the state Supreme Court on March 29.
• Fresh off of winning the state championship last month, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team has been chosen to serve as grand marshal for the annual Conway Fourth of July Parade this summer.
• The Kennett High baseball team went 1-2 in three exhibition games and has a blast at the famed Dodgertown complex the Los Angeles Dodgers had called home for more than five decades in Vero Beach, Fla., March 31 to Sunday.
Wednesday, April 5
• Starting as soon as this summer or fall, Conway will start regulating at least some short-term rentals and begin residential building inspections if the town budget passes on Tuesday. Article 14 calls for voters to pass a town operating budget of about $14 million, in it is $132,473 in funding for an expanded building department that would have enough staff to perform residential inspections on new construction as well as inspecting short-term rentals for life safety and regulation compliance.
• A recount in the race for the one-year town clerk/tax collector seat in Effingham was scheduled for Friday following the March 28 election that saw challenger Allen Curtis defeat the incumbent, Bethany Bouchard, 163-159. Bouchard requested the recount. Also, David and Victoria Garceau, who were elected to three-year seats on the town zoning board and planning board, respectively, declined to take the positions.
• Seven candidates — Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns — are running for the three three-year seats opening up on the Conway School Board. The election is Tuesday. The Conway Public Library planned to host a School Board Community Forum in its Ham Room on Thursday.
• With the construction of Fairbank Lodge on schedule, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway has unveiled the next stage of its ambitious base area development project. The Lookout is the newest addition to the Cranmore development portfolio that includes Kearsarge Brook Condominiums I and II, and Fairbank Lodge. It will include 17 two-to-four-bedroom residences (eight of which will be two-story lofted units) ranging from about 1,170 to 2,490 square feet.
• The Mount Washington Observatory’s weather station on Pine Street in North Conway showed this March was a snowier and warmer-than-normal end to winter. Daily minimum temperatures averaged more than 5 degrees warmer than normal, while snowfall was plentiful for the month at 30.1 inches accumulating, which was more than a foot above normal.
Thursday, April 6
• Selectmen decided Tuesday that pedal-assist bikes will be allowed on the new rec path nearing completion in Conway. In addition, they specified that only leashed dogs be allowed on the path.
• In her first vote since being elected in March to another three-year Bartlett School Board term, Nancy Kelemen broke a tie Tuesday. She cast the deciding vote, and it was for herself to remain as the board’s chair. She held off a challenge by colleague Emily Calderwood, 3-2.
• State legislators are scheduled to visit Conway on Wednesday, April 19, when the new House Special Committee on Childcare holds a field hearing at Conway Public Library. The hearing is the first in a series around the state aiming to bring rural perspectives to the conversation around New Hampshire’s childcare crisis.
• Transforming a single-family home into five workforce rental units is going well, thanks to the owners, Bluebird Community Development; general contractor L.A. Drew Inc.; subcontractors; and project consultant Bergeron Technical Services Inc. of Conway, with Kate Richardson serving as the project administrator. The two-story structure sits on a .44-acre lot at 115 West Main St. across from the Ham Arena in Conway Village.
Friday, April 7
• When Conway voters head to the town garage in Center Conway on Tuesday (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.), to cast their ballots, they’ll be asked to decide 50 warrant articles. Among those is No. 2, which asks voters to approve a planning board proposal to have a year-long moratorium on the construction of hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet in the highway commercial district, commonly known as the Strip.
• The seven Conway School Board candidates took part in their only forum together on Wednesday night at the Conway Public Library. Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns took questions from Library Director David Smolen, the Sun and the audience over almost two hours.
• The identities of the 12 jurors who found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty in the fatal crash that took the lives of seven motorcycle riders will remain secret despite attempts by the Boston Globe to unseal the names. Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled this week the jurors are entitled to keep their identities private, in part, because of the threats and intimidation that followed the verdicts in August.
• A write-in campaign has been launched to land a three-year seat on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee for local businessman Steve Angers, by current budgeteer Jim LeFebvre.
• For a fourth consecutive year, the Easter Bunny is going mobile and will team up with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, visiting neighborhoods in Conway and Albany this Saturday, departing from the rec department in Conway Village at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.