5-8-23 WEEK IN REVIEW - School Bd Forum wide behind smolen

Mike DiGregorio (center back) replies to a question at the school board candidate forum hosted by the Conway Public Library in the Ham Room on April 5. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, April 1

• In its annual April Fool's issue, Sun staff and columnists have a little fun with such topics as murals, paid parking, rec paths, fish hatcheries, hiking and skiing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.