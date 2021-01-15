Saturday, Jan. 9
• The Sun looked back on the lives of more than two dozen notable Mount Washington Valley residents who died in 2020.
• Residents and staff of Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee received their first round of COVID-19 shots Jan. 6.
• Balsams Resort developer Les Otten recently bought out his remaining partner in the Balsams redevelopment to become sole owner of the project.
• The Bartlett School Board discussed how to hold the annual school district meeting and the traditional budget hearing safely during the pandemic and how to accommodate voters who do not feel safe attending in-person.
• Cross-country ski areas were able to reopen after more than 7 inches of snow fell in Mount Washington Valley Jan. 2-3.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) told reporters that President Donald Trump should be removed from office for inciting violence at the Capitol Jan. 6.
• Memorial Hospital announced its first baby of the new year, Remy Hazel Fauteux, who arrived Jan. 1.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• Conway selectmen voted to collect parking fees at three popular town recreation sites: Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Meeting House Road.
• Conway Police Department welcomed a new K9 dog, Summit, who will be certified in tracking and drug detection and will work with Patrol Officer Morganne Sterl.
• Jeffrey Lund, 52, of Center Conway was killed Jan. 10 when his car hit a tree on Stark Road.
• An anonymous donor gave the town $1,040 to support needy families. It is the third such donation to the town since December.
• Aaron Mick, Fryeburg, Maine’s new police chief, who was hired in December without becoming a certified officer, planned to file for a waiver.
• The Danforth Brook Bridge on Ossipee Lake Road reopened after being closed for months due to a problem encountered during replacement of the 93-year-old span.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Josiah Bartlett Elementary School went to remote learning for 10 days after four cases of coronavirus were reported over the Jan. 9-10 weekend at school. The quarantine will end on Jan. 19.
• Authorities said two hikers were lucky to be alive after they survived falls of more than 500 feet down the rock- and snow-covered face of the Tuckerman Ravine headwall on Jan. 9.
• Carroll County legislative delegation members voted to reverse the vote by county commissioners and fund Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence, a Conway-based non-profit.
• U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) and other members of the U.S. House and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 while they were huddled together for hours in a "safe room" away from a mob trying to seize control of the Capitol Jan. 6, according to an NBC report.
• Conway selectmen are basing a noise ordinance that it will put before voters this spring on the one being used by the town of Durham.
• A combination of factors, including the pandemic and a warmer-than-average winter, have led to many complaints on social media about Attitash Ski Resort in Bartlett and Wildcat Mountain in Pinkham Notch, both owned by Vail Resorts Inc.
Thursday, Jan. 14
• The Conway School Board voted to put a $1.3 million bond article on the school district warrant to pay for replacing the windows at Kennett High School.
• As it continues to give the COVID-19 vaccine to hospital staff, Memorial Hospital is working on plans for vaccinating others, but still up in the air are details such as exactly when and where the vaccinations will take place.
• A state Division of Parks and Recreation and the Mount Washington Commission subcommittee discussed plans to charge a $4 base entrance fee to the Sherman Adams Building in the Mount Washington State Park on the summit of the mountain.
• Neighbors of Forest Glen Inn on Artist Falls Road in North Conway said the accommodations, which are used by residents of Green Mountain Treatment Center in Effingham, is not operating as a hotel. Eric Spofford, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers, said “FGI is a hotel and people who are in recovery do stay there.”
• The New Hampshire Food Bank planned to hold a drive-thru mobile food pantry Friday in Center Ossipee.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with local ski and snowshoe members to offer Family Fun Snow Days, sponsored by Chalmers Insurance Group
• Gov. Chris Sununu authorized the New Hampshire National Guardsmen to send about 50 troops to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
Friday, Jan. 15
• Conway School Board debated whether students who choose distance learning over face-to-face instruction at Kennett High School should be allowed to play sports.
• A new Board of Carroll County commissioners voted to waive the late fees that the previous board had imposed on five local towns, including Conway, for being tardy with their tax revenue.
• Conway selectmen discussed a proposal to put diamond-shaped pavers in the Conway Village sidewalk as part of the Main Street Project.
