Saturday, Dec. 19
• Local retailers offered their suggestions for last minute gifts for the holidays.
• State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was named Majority Leader for 2021-22.
• Rep. Sherman “Sherm” Packard (R-Londonderry) was chosen to serve as the next Speaker of New Hampshire’s House of Representatives. Packard’s selection came nine days after Speaker Dick Hinch (R-Merrimack) died as a result of COVID-19.
• Winter Storm Gail brought 3 feet of snow, which along with snowmaking, helped put down a good base for the start of the ski season.
• Michael Kukuruza of Conway, a former store clerk who was convicted of stealing nearly $7,000 from Cumberland Farms, lost his appeal before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
• Christine Harris of Ossipee was arrested for trespassing on her own land after the town and a judge deemed it a public nuisance.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Conway town officials discussed a possible stumbling block for the proposed recreation path in North Conway as some of the properties through which the path would travel are being sold off by the state of New Hampshire now that the Conway Bypass project has been dissolved.
• Conway selectmen said there is interest in getting public restrooms installed in North Conway Village, and discussed locating the facilities underground. They also talked about increasing fees for special event permits to pay for porta-potties at Schouler Park.
• The local chapter of the Loyal Order of the Moose provided area first responders with “Tommy Moose” dolls they can use to comfort children at emergency scenes.
• James C. Caston of North Conway was arrested on several criminal charges in Baldwin, Maine, where he was accused of assaulting two women Dec. 18.
• An anonymous donor gave the town of Conway $125 and a decorated artificial Christmas tree to send to a family in need.
• U.S. Biathlon Team member Sean Doherty of Center Conway finished the 2020 racing calendar by competing in two World Cup races in Hochfilzen, Austria, the second stop on the 2020-21 tour.
• John H. Fuller Elementary School held its traditional turkey trot race on Nov. 24 with some changes to the format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler announced that residents and staff at the nursing home in Ossipee would receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 4, 2021.
• The town of Conway will open the skating rink in Schouler Park this winter, but selectmen voted to keep the warming hut closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Two Kennett High graduates, Camden Clark of Bartlett and Dominic Knox of North Conway, were sworn in as the newest members of the Conway Police Department.
• Heavy rain, wind and 50-degree temps were forecast for Christmas Day. The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, predicted 1.5-2.5 inches of rain for the Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, area beginning Thursday night and into Friday.
• The home of Paul Harvey and Sarah MacDonald at 265 Pound Road in Madison home was destroyed by fire Dec. 19.
• Steven Illsley of Bartlett was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and reckless driving after he was seen tying a large dog to the back of a pickup truck and forcing the animal to walk behind it along Route 16 in Glen last Saturday.
• After going two weeks with no new coronavirus cases, SAU 9 reported two, one at Kennett Middle School and one at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Superintendent Kevin Richard put out a plea, urging citizens to remain vigilant in order for face-to-face learning to continue in 2021.
• The city of Berlin lost another piece of its historic downtown with the demolition of the Princess Theater building Monday.
• The Zeb’s Charitable Fund gave out $20,000 in doantions to local non-profits, including $15,000 to the new Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School.
Thursday, Dec. 24
• Conway town officials weighed in on mask wearing in public buildings. Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, questioned about why does not wear a mask during selectmen’s meetings at town hall, said he is more than 6 feet away from anyone and it is his personal preference and not a political statement.
• Memorial Hospital vaccinated another 150 staff members this week against COVID 19 in a second round of vaccinations for frontline health-care workers. The hospital expects to have all its staff vaccinated by the end of January.
• For the first time in close to two years, the bell in Eaton’s Little White Church was expected to ring on Christmas Eve as work on the new steeple has been completed.
• The traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display are scheduled to take place in North Conway’s Schouler Park starting at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
• Work on the new North Conway Fire Station is progressing on schedule. The $6.7 million project is on target for a June 2021 completion date.
• A significant outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at the state prison in Berlin worried local health-care and municipal officials that it could spread to the vulnerable populations in the city’s two nursing homes.
• Jason Farrell of Salem pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault for pushing his girlfriend’s head underwater in the Saco River in June.
