Saturday, April 15
• The Mount Washington Valley Community Band will celebrate its 50th anniversary season of summer performances at the bandstand in North Conway Village this year. The band plays every Tuesday from July 11-Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center Gazebo outside the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway Village.
• Tyler James, 23, of Conway found a Spanish half-real from 1786 while metal detecting on a private field in Fryeburg, Maine, on April 11.
• Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity announced it will resume picking up gently used or new furnishings, appliances and building materials starting the week of May 22.
Tuesday, April 18
• David Weathers, who served on the Conway Board of Selectmen for 22 years, was apparently defeated by newcomer Ryan Shepard 722-678, but asked for a recount last Friday. The recount is scheduled for Monday.
• Over 100 people came out to the Marshall Gym grand reopening at the Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School Sunday to celebrate the completion of the facility and to honor the late former Kennett High School principal George Davidson.
• Last Friday was Memorial Hospital’s inaugural Donate Life Blue and Green Day, and about 70 people turned out to celebrate the lives saved by organ and tissue donation and to recognize those whose donations made that possible.
• The Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee is celebrating National Trails Day with a spring cleanup day in the park on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
Wednesday, April 19
• Conway Planning Board discussed plans for opening a casino in a former grocery store at Shur-fine Plaza with developer Dick Anagnost of Bedford. The baord continued his application to their May 11 meeting.
• The Conway School Board recognized students who had recently competed in their spring career/ technical student organization’s state and regional competitions.
• ACTS (Assistance Canine Training Services) prepared to graduate two teams in a short ceremony on April 19. The Newmarket Police Department with handler Wayne Stevens of Nottingham was matched with Community Resource Dog Gadget, and Kathleen Monroe of Center Conway was matched with Facility Dog Haze who will be working in the oncology department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
• GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to a crowd of about 130 during an event hosted by the Carroll County Republicans at the White Mountain Hotel in Hale’s Location last Saturday.
• J.Crew Factory Store is expanding to a new site at Settlers Green of North Conway and adding Crewcuts for Children, with a grand reopening celebration set for April 20-23.
• The Conway Planning Board conditionally approved a proposal by McDonald’s to redevelop the site, including the demolition of the PlayPlace on the building’s front.
Thursday, April 20
• Conway selectmen Mary Carey Seavey, Carl Thibodeau, Steve Porter and John Colbath and Town Manager John Eastman saluted longtime board chair David Weathers for his 22 years of service at the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday.
• Conway Public Library trustees are still being lobbied to move a book titled, “You Know, Sex,” from where it is shelved in the children’s room to a different part of the library. A library committee has determined that the book should stay where it is.
• Jackson selectmen decided to require non-grandfathered short-term rental owners keep logs showing how many times their property has been rented.
• The defamation lawsuit that Eric Spofford, founder and former owner of Granite Recovery Centers, filed against New Hampshire Public Radio for a story accusing him of sexual misconduct was dismissed by Rockingham Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire, who gave Spofford 30 days to amend his complaint to include allegations of “actual malice.”
Friday, April 21
• White Horse Recovery Center, which offers secular and Christian faith-based mental health and substance abuse treatment in Ossipee, North Conway and Littleton, is in talks with a Carroll County land-use committee about using county land for a 50-100-bed residential treatment campus.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment allowed two of three artworks at Settlers Green, the “Welcome to North Conway” mural and the “Heritage” mural to stay, but said the “This is Your Day Wings” mural is a sign because it features pictures of items sold at the outlet shopping center.
• The Conway Planning Board unanimously amended its site-plan review regulations to increase the minimum green space requirements for developments from 25 percent to 30 percent of the total lot area.
• The sign-up period to run for nine newly created Conway Charter Commission seats will be open from May 17-26. Voting will take place June 13.
• A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night and caused Washington Street to be closed for several hours and briefly cut power.
• Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy sports teams have started their spring sports seasons and a special section of the Sun looked at what the season holds for each team.
