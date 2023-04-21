04-13-23 Rise Up semi-wide

The Kennett High School Dance Team performs “Tapestry of Nations” during the dress rehearsal for the school’s performing arts department’s spring production “Rise Up” in the Loynd Auditorium on April 13. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, April 15

• The Mount Washington Valley Community Band will celebrate its 50th anniversary season of summer performances at the bandstand in North Conway Village this year. The band plays every Tuesday from July 11-Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center Gazebo outside the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway Village.

