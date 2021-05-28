CONWAY — There will be no Memorial Day parade in Conway Monday, due to pandemic concerns, but services are planned at local cemeteries to which the public is invited, according to American Legion Post 95 of North Conway Commander Jim LeFebvre and Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington of Conway.
A Memorial Day parade will be held in Fryeburg, Maine, however, according to Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783 Commander Dave Tenney of Lovell, Maine.
“We’ll be having a Memorial Day ceremony at Lovell Veterans Park at 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Day Parade in Fryeburg beginning at 1 p.m. and proceeding along Main Street and ending at Bradley Park at the veterans memorial, where a brief ceremony will be held,” said Tenney, 68, a Vietnam-era Army veteran. He may be contacted at (207) 925-1592.
JACKSON, BARTLETT AND NORTH CONWAY: Ceremonies for American Legion Post 95 of North Conway and the Francis Murphy VFW Post of Bartlett will start at 9 a.m. Monday with a ceremony at the Jackson Village Cemetery.
The group will then go to the Intervale cemetery on Route 16-A, followed by a visit to the Glen Cemetery off Route 302. They will then proceed to Maj. Fred Hodgkins Park in Bartlett Village, and finally assemble at the North Conway Cemetery on Route 16 for a 1 p.m. ceremony.
“I would encourage folks to show up at our ceremonies if they can. Many folks consider Memorial Day Weekend the start of summer, but of course, it’s much more than that,” he added. “I hope they will take a few moments to reflect on this day’s true meaning, which is to memorialize those who have fought and died for their country. There is a debt owed by the country to those who gave their all.”
For more information, call LeFebvre at (603) 356-7296.
CONWAY: Discussing Memorial Day plans for Conway Village, Post 46’s Vasington said they are to begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Honor Roll located in front of Kennett Middle School on Main Street.
“Memorial Day is a way to pay respects to and honor those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country,” said Vasington, a U.S. Marine Corps and Connecticut Army National Guard veteran.
“These people wrote a blank check to Uncle Sam when they signed up, and some of them did not get to come home. This is a day to honor them and how they fought to protect our freedom,” said Vasington.
After the wreath-laying at the Honor Roll at Kennett Middle School, Post 46 will head to the Conway Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. Taps will be played and there will be a guest bagpiper, Dr. Rich Laracy, performing “Amazing Grace.” From there, everyone is invited to join Post 46 for a ceremony at the park near Burger King at noon for another wreath-laying ceremony at the flagpole.
“We hope the public will join us at our three events,” said Vasington, who may be reached for further information at (603) 726-6521 or call Post 46 at (603) 447-3927.
OSSIPEE: Ossipee VFW Post 8270 will hold a small ceremony at Town Hall at noon Monday, according to the Ossipee Town Clerk’s office.
SANDWICH: Memorial Day in Sandwich will be observed on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at the Honor Roll next to the Center Sandwich Post Office. Our guest speaker will be retired Col Harry C. Batchelder, Jr, USAF. He graduated from Brown University, served three years in the Air Force’s Strategic Air Command as a pilot, and flew with the 40th Fighter Interceptors Squadron.
Music for the program will be provided by former Broadway star John Davidson of Club Sandwich. Retired Carroll County Forester Peter Pohl will provide an Honor Roll update. The laying of the Remembrance Wreath at the Honor Roll will be by retired Lt JG Derek Marshall, USN. Pastor Deb Hoffman of the Community Church of Sandwich will offer the invocation and benediction. Emcee is Lee Quimby, who has presided over the program since the dedication of the newest Honor Roll some 23 years ago.
TAMWORTH: A small ceremony will be held at the Veterans Monument in Tamworth Village from 10 a.m.-noon, according to Chief Dana Littlefield and Sgt. Jamie Sheehy of the Tamworth Police Department.
Army veteran Annie Provenzano says that a flag-raising in Tamworth will be held at noon with mindful moments and the names of fallen New Hampshire and Maine veterans will be shared at the ceremonies.
“For people who can’t make it to the observances, we will have the names in a box outside the Cook Memorial Library for people to select to honor,” said Provenzano. She said for more information, go to Mindful Memorial Day at #mmd2021.
As part of their annual Memorial Day observances, local veterans pay their respects in the days leading up to the holiday by placing small American flags at the graves of local veterans.
“If anyone knows of a veteran whose grave we should be honoring, please have them call me and let me know where their loved one is buried locally and we will take care of it,” said LeFebvre when asked about the flag-decorating tradition.
Army veteran and Democratic state Rep. Steve Woodcock of Conway and his wife Denise for the past five years have planted small American flags at the Kearsarge Cemetery off Kearsarge Road.
“Denise and I go every spring, bringing our rubber hammer to the cemetery to reset the flags. Denise and I do the work and Post 95 pays for the flags,” said Woodcock, 71, who served from 1970-73, stationed in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.
The son of a World War II navy veteran and brother of a pre-Vietnam era navy veteran, he says he feels compelled to honor the country’s military fallen and wishes everyone could take time to do the same this holiday weekend.
“It’s an opportunity to take off your cap and bow your head and say thank you for those who paid the ultimate price in serving our country. I’m disappointed that Memorial Day has become just the start of summer for so many — it is so much more than that,” said Woodcock.
LeFebvre said a team of Post 95 veterans comprised of Steve Robinson, Roger Blake and chaplain Peter Paine takes care of the flag installations at the North Conway Cemetery.
LeFebvre takes care of the flag detail at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, where he is a Knight of Columbus; as well as the West Side Road cemetery near Weston’s Farm Stand in Conway.
In Conway, Vasington said Post 46 does the flag planting at the Conway Village Cemetery, with Auxiliary President Sheila Gormley leading the nine-person effort this year.
