CONWAY — Taylor Gaudette, valedictorian for the Class of 2022 at Kennett High School, will attend Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Here is her speech from Saturday’s graduation ceremony:
Good Morning,
As many of you may know, public speaking is not my specialty, so as my parting gift to you all, I am going to keep this short and sweet. Before I start, I would like to thank the teachers, administrators, parents and last but certainly not least, the Class of 2022 for their tireless efforts and support over the last four years.
During the uncertainty of the last few years, every single one of us has stepped up to be a part of the changes that were imperative to continue our high school careers. On behalf of the Class of 2022, our appreciation for the staff and faculty who spent endless hours planning, adapting and implementing to ensure the security of our education is unmatched.
To our community whose support never waivered, we thank you. We know it wasn’t always easy and at times felt impossible, but with your determination and passion towards throwing away the traditional methods of teaching to adjust to the times that we were in, I can confidently say that you all did one hell of a job. Now, I ask all the graduates to stand up and give a round of applause to the very people that got us to this day.
Congratulations, we survived!
The accumulative years of hard work have finally paid off and it is time to move on to the next chapters of our lives. Our high school experience was anything but ordinary, daily health screenings and remote learning, soon became our new normal. We got just a small taste of the high school experience before it was stolen away from us. I thought banned school dances or the flooding of the Spanish room would have been the worst of it but man was I wrong.
When you begin high school, you are warned about the big bullies and the inevitable drama but nobody could have prepared us for a pandemic. Through the challenging times we encountered while at Kennett, we prevailed and made it worthwhile. While I’ll miss the comradery of sports, school dances and teachers socializing in the hallways more than the students. It is safe to say that I am happy to leave the weekly fire drills and second-floor hallway behind. This day is the outcome of us graduates pushing ourselves to our limits and conquering obstacles one day at a time. Considering the deck of cards we were handed, the Class of 2022 aced it.
Through the isolation, uncertainty and overall impact of COVID-19 on the past four years, one thing that I have learned and can only hope resonates with all of you is the importance of the present. According to Dr. Seuss, “sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Collectively, so much time is wasted worrying about the past or even the future, however, we must remind ourselves to live in the here and now. As the past four years of our lives zoomed by, we spent the majority of our time stressed over the next big assignment, upcoming extracurriculars or questioning just how much longer until normalcy returned.
The thing is, throughout this rollercoaster of a ride that our high school journey has equated to, we are guilty of occupying our minds with what's to come with little consideration for what’s already here. Now, I challenge all of you to implement the idea of living in the moment, to cherish the small yet important aspects of life and to never under-appreciate where you are now.
Throughout high school, you are already challenged with so much as you try to grow and find yourself, but then add on a worldwide pandemic and the controllables in our lives seemed to dwindle. The truth is, we always have control, there is always a choice to be made and no matter what, it is guaranteed that you will learn along the way. So choose the present, choose to cherish every moment that you are given and don’t waste today worrying about tomorrow.
We, the Class of 2022, are the product of adaptability and courage. As a result of our trials and tribulations, we will push boundaries and find our voice in this world. Always remember where you came from, and always remember where you are going. If you ever find yourself lost, not knowing what direction to take, always remember… y=mx+b.
Thank you and congratulations Class of 2022.
