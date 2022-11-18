CONWAY — Skiers, snowboarders and parents looking for a good deal lucked out at last weekend’s 52nd annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale, as they turned out to get great deals on used and in some cases new equipment, notes Mark Porter, president of the nonprofit, 1935-founded Eastern Slope Ski Club.
“We had one of our best sales – we did very well and it ranked right op there with our best sales ever,” said Porter Wednesday morning, as the season’s first snowfall of the season turned the November landscape to a snowy white, working in tandem with last weekend’s ski sale to get snowsports lovers in the mood for the soon-to-arrive season.
“The snow always helps,” said Porter, owner of Porter Office Machines and a veteran ESSC board member.
There was a good line outside the North Conway Community Center last Friday as people waited for the sale to begin – with club members allowed to come in from 2-3 p.m., followed by the general public.
“We had a very good Friday night. People had been concerned about the possible rain (from the remnants of tropical storm Nicole passing through), but that held off until later. Saturday morning did get impacted by the rain but Friday is always our biggest sales time so we did very well,” said Porter.
Having the sale start on a holiday helped, too.
“Whenever the sale coincides with the Friday being Veterans Day we do well,” said Porter.
He estimated that the ESSC netted approximately $10,000 from the sale, which helps to pay for the club’s insurance for its Junior Ski Program, founded by the late Chuck Emerson and fellow ESSC members in 1938 as a way to enable local children to get to ski.
“One family I saw did very well as they got a ski package for $100 for their child, which is a real deal,” said Porter.
Snowboards, alpine skis, backcountry skis, goggles, boots and poles were among the items. Terry Love and Bob Sullivan of Bob and Terry’s Sports Outlet donated some new boots at discount rates as well, according to volunteers Dan Houde and “Nordic Nate” Harvey, who were helping in the boot fititng and cross ocuntry skiing areas of the community center for the sale Saturday morning.
ESSC retains a 20 percent commission on all items sold during the sale. Anything not picked up is considered a donation, and all proceeds from the sale benefit the ESSC.
“It’s a great community event and it’s up to all of us who pitch in to keep it going. We thank the community for the support,” said Porter.
The Eastern Slope Ski Club was scheduled to host its volunteer organizing meeting at Tuckerman Brewing Company in Conway Wednesday night, Nov. 16.
The ESSC is set to start in January at local ski areas. Participating schools include Jackson GrammarSchool, which skis at Black Mountain and Jackson Ski Touring; Bartlett Elementary, which skis at Attitash and Bear Notch Ski Touring; Conway’s three elementary schools (John Fuller Elementary, Pine Tree and Conway Elementary) ski at Cranmore and Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring; and Freedom, Madison and Tamworth ski at King Pine.
“We have between 1,000 and 1,100 children taking part in the Junior program every year,” said Porter.
He said the big news this year is that board vice president Lauren (Hawkins) Fullerton and membership chair Matt Stearns have instituted digital registration for parents to sing up their children for the program.
“No more sending kids home from school with five pages of documents for parents,” said Porter.
