CONWAY — Skiers, snowboarders and parents looking for a good deal lucked out at last weekend’s 52nd annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale, as they turned out to get great deals on used and in some cases new equipment, notes Mark Porter, president of the nonprofit, 1935-founded Eastern Slope Ski Club.

“We had one of our best sales – we did very well and it ranked right op there with our best sales ever,” said Porter Wednesday morning, as the season’s first snowfall of the season turned the November landscape to a snowy white, working in tandem with last weekend’s ski sale to get snowsports lovers in the mood for the soon-to-arrive season.

