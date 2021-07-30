CONWAY _ The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on July 21 heard a proposal for a kennel at the former Town & Country property in East Conway.
The proposal drew concerns from abutters who were worried about noise not only from light manufacturing but also from dogs at a training kennel of up to 12 dogs and disposal of dog waste.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway represented both the prospective buyer, Robin Crocker of Green Hill Road in East Conway, and seller Sally Marr.
Crocker is purchasing the property located off East Conway Road in the residential/agriculture zoned district from Marr, former operator with her late husband John Marr of the former Town and Country cupola company of 2928 East Conway Road that became a Polaris snowmobile dealership.
Crocker — well known in local dog training circles for her work as former chairman and past executive director of A.C.T.S. (Assisted Canine Training Services, a service dog operation) and currently that group's volunteer director of canine development — is owner/operator of Telling Tails Training Center of Fryeburg, Maine.
She told the Conway Daily Sun that pending successful negotiations she intends to buy the Marr property and move Telling Tails there from its current location next to MWV NAPA’s Fryeburg location on Route 302 in the former Northland Shoe quarters. She also said that she could possibly allow A.C.T.S. to do its dog training as a client. She said her dog equipment manufacturing company, Yellow Snow Gear, is a small operation that produces dog collars and leashes, some with custom business and dog names on them.
Among those in the audience Wednesday night for the ZBA’s monthly meeting at Conway Town Hall was Realtor David Cianciolo of Badger Realty, who is conducting the potential transaction and is the exclusive listing agent. He told the Conway Daily Sun the property consists of approximately 3 acres and is listed for sale for $769,000. Cianciolo said the business was run by Richard Marr until approximately four months ago, selling household goods. Marr did not renew the Polaris dealership, which led to it being taken up by Profile Powersports of Conway last winter.
Bergeron on behalf of his clients sought two special exceptions, both of which were granted by the board after much discussion between Bergeron and board members and input from abutters and nearby residents during proteacted public discussion.
The first special exception request was to “change a non-conforming use, retail sales, light industry/manufacturing storage and the sale and repair of outdoor off-highway recreational vehicles, to another non-conforming use, retail sales, light industry/manufacturing of collars, leads and related products, indoor storage and hobbyist workshop space.”
After input from the public with concerns about the hours and potential noise for the hobbyist workshop space, Bergeron said his client would be willing to withdraw the hobbyist operation from the application.
He later also at Crocker’s direction withdrew the indoor storage request, leaving just the retail sales and the light industry/manufacturing.
The board amended an hours of operation motion made by veteran board member Luigi Bartomeo to limit shipping and receiving hours to regular business hours and then granted the amended special exception with Bartolomeo, Andy Chalmers, alternate Jon Herbert and chair/Selectman John Colbath voting in favor and Steve Steiner against.
With the amended special exception approved, that opened the way for the second special exception regarding the Marr property being purchased by Crocker for a kennel for “transient housing for dogs,” dog training and to provide an indoor whelping area for dogs.
Colbath as chair read a section from the Conway zoning ordinance under 190: 13-A: 11 which says a special exception may be granted by the ZBA for transient (fewer than 30 days) housing for domestic animals and commercial breeding facilities for domestic animals provided that:
• the minimum lot size is 2 acres; animal housing in areas indoors shall be set back 40 feet from side and rear property lines and 60 feet from right aways; pastures outdoor exercise areas shall be set back 15 feet from any property line; a written plan for disposal or removal of animal waste must be submitted, along with the application requesting a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment; and all animals should be kept in the indoor area between the hours of 6 and 8 a.m.
Bergeron said the proposed kennel will not be a boarding kennel where lots of pet owners leave their dogs while vacationing – he said reading from a July 8 letter he submitted to the board that the proposed kennel would be a working kennel facility where dogs are brought in for specific training. He said the plan is for eight to 12 kennels, with one dog per kennel, along with two of Crocker’s own dogs and then two or three litters per year with litters varying in size of an average of six or seven puppies.
“Everyone should understand that I think Robin supports me wholly when I say this, this is not a general use boarding kennel for people to drop off their dogs when they are on vacation,” said Bergeron, with Crocker beside him nodding in concurrence.
Beregron said the Marr property and Crocker’s proposal meets the four requirements outlined by zoning in order to qualify for a special exception.
Durng public comment, with 24 people in attendance, several abutters expressed concerns about the potential noise from a kennel, including neighbor and small dog owner Cherie Norton, who worried about dog noise, as did several others present including Keith DeLuca, Gary Cazeault, Robert Patnaude, Teena Kulakowski, Steve Pullan, Alex Drummond, Doug Swett, Jeff Catheart and an unidentified woman.
Colbath noted that voters in April town meeting passed a noise ordinance. Several of those present questioned who would enforce the ordinance and many also said that given the nature of dogs they feared that dogs upon arrival for training classes would no doubt get excited and make a lot of noise when greeting one another.
That led to a discussion about whether the town’s zoning ordinance regarding kennels ought to be amended to include such issues as noise, with Bergeron – noting he is also a dog owner – saying that voters could change zoning regarding zoning but that is what has been in place since the 1990s.
He noted that since enaction of the kennel ordinance provision, the Conway Area Humane Society has been the one facility to which this special exception has been applied.
Some abutters also questioned whether their property values would be impacted and also raised traffic concerns.
But referring back to the ordinance, Colbath said that those were not part of the four criteria that the board was required to review as part of consideration of granting a special exception.
Pointing to Crocker's track record in the local dog training industry and organization, Bergeron said his client wanted to be a good neighbor.
“These are animals that have been professionally trained, professionally controlled and it is frankly not good for a dog that you're trying to develop into a working animal to allow it to just bark incessantly and something that we don't ever want to have happening. And barking," said Bergeron.
Bergeron and Crocker said that they intend to install sound noise mitigation measures inside the large building.
Swett said he has been an East Conway resident for 59 years. He said two or three dogs per house is fine from when he first moved to the area but termed the proposed kennel “a disaster.”
Colbath closed public comment at 9:18 p.m. and after going over the four conditions, the board unanimously approved the requested second special exception.
