CONWAY — A Conway Area Humane Society proposal to get a variance so it could subdivide its property to allow for the sale of a vacant house it owns at the front of its property on East Main Street was denied by the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Nov. 16.
CAHS Executive Director Tim Westwig and board member Tad Furtado were accompanied to the ZBA meeting by Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers.
Westwig explained that the society was gifted the house, and although they did a boundary line adjustment in 2001 to create one lot, they now were seeking to subdivide the lot in order to sell the home while maintaining access to the shelter from East Main Street via a shared driveway.
Their first request was for a variance from Section 190-15.B of the zoning ordinance to allow the subdivision of an undersized lot of .4 acre at 223 East Main St.
In his presentation to the board, McAllister wrote: “While this does not meet the ordinance requirements, the lot size is consistent with other lot sizes in the immediate vicinity of the proposed residential lot.
“A majority of the lots on either side of East Main Street from the River Street intersection to the subject lot are less than .5 acres in size,” he said.
“The proposed residential lot would be consistent with the nature and character of the other lots in the immediate vicinity,” wrote McAllister in his presentation to the town.
McAllister said that were the subdivision to be approved, the first lot would be located in the Conway Village Residential District, noting it would meet all zoning requirements.
The back lot — where the Humane Society’s animal adoption center is located — would be in the Residential/Agricultural District and would not have frontage on East Main Street.
McAllister said the layout constituted a hardship because the two proposed lots are in two separate zones.
ZBA Vice Chair Andrew Chalmers said it seemed like the proposal was to make a non-conorming lot even more non-conforming, a point that fellow board members Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce also shared. He also said it sounded like the hardship was financial in terms of having to maintain the vacant building.
Westwig and Furtado conceded that the society could rent out the house but said their non-profit organization’s mission is to serve animals and they would prefer to use funds for that purpose rather than for fixing up the home and acting as landlords.
Furtado said they would like to put the house back on the tax rolls and to make it available for sale to ease the local housing crunch.
But the ZBA ultimately voted against a variance for the small lot, 5-0, with Chalmers, Hebert, Pierce, Luigi Bartolomeo and chair John Colbath all opposed.
Colbath told McAllister and the humane society officials they could file for a rehearing within 30 days if they come up with new evidence or a technical error.
A second request for a variance under 190-15.C was to allow the subdivision of a lot with less than the required 150 feet of road frontage on East Main Street.
The combined lot currently has 160 feet of road frontage, and McAllister proposed reducing that with a subdivision of the front lot to 125 feet.
That led to discussions once again of making two non-conforming lots without the required frontage.
Rising from the audience, Mike DiGregorio of nearby Pollard Street asked if they had researched buying property from Public Service of New Hampshire which owns an abutting .66-acre lot to the east that has 150 feet of frontage on East Main Street.
McAllister asked if it was within the purview of the board to request applicants to study whether they could buy abutting property before coming to the board.
During discussion of the variance criteria that asks whether “literal enforcement of the ordinance would result in unnecessary hardship,” Chalmers said: “If the applicant had come before us after having explored all the options and talked to Public Service, that would have been good. But they didn’t do that.”
The vote was 3-2 against that variance, with Hebert, Chalmers and Pierce voting no and Colbath and Bartolomeo voting yes.
McAllister was prepared to discuss two more variance requests — one for 35 feet of East Main Street frontage for the shelter as part of the subdivision request and a fourth for a sign setback request — but he withdrew those, based on the board’s previous two votes, which made the requests moot.
After the meeting, McAllister agreed that if the PSNH lot could be merged with the Humane Society’s, that would give them the needed frontage for the shelter and the vacant home were the subdivision to take place. But it’s uncertain whether PSNH would be open to such a proposal.
In other business, the board:
• Approved 5-0 a special exception to allow an accessory dwelling unit at 1568 East Main St. in Conway.
• Approved 5-0 a variance requested by the Bluebird Project, LLC to build a historically accurate porch onto the so-called Bunker Building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway that they are renovating to house eight apartments, and have applied for it to be listed on the National Register for Historic Places.
• Rejected 3-2 (Hebert, Pierce and Chalmers voting no and Bartlomeo and Colbath yes) a request from Fram Real Estate Co., Inc. for a variance for an outdoor digital menu board at Dunkin Donuts at 1946 White Mountain Highway. The board turned the request down because they said digital menu boards are not allowed under the current sign ordinance.
• Approved 3-2 (Chalmers, Bartolomeo and Colbath in the affirmative; Hebert and Pierce voting no) a variance to 13 Green Street Properties/DSM Realty for a 482.42-square-foot sign for the 70,000-square-foot Market Basket store now under construction.
• Approved 5-0 a special exception requested by Barnes Development to allow 12 dwelling units per acre for a total of 40 rental dwelling units for Settlers Green developer Rob Barsamian of OVP Management Inc. off Barnes Road at the site of the former north Conway Athletic Club on Puddin Pond Drive.
Project Engineer Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee explained that he had made an error in an earlier submission when he detailed that the project would involve 32 units — the allowed density is 42 units but he said the total to be developed for townhouses would be 40, hence the clerical revision before the board.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org.
