FRYEBURG, Maine — “Hey, you kids!” yelled the constable. “C’mon! Get out of there, now!”
That’s what Bob Hatch, 76, of Fryeburg recalls hearing as a boy when he and his young friends in the mid-1950s were exploring a granite-walled tunnel he says ran from the cellar of the Gov. John Dana home under Main Street to the 1805-built house across the street, known as the Smith House.
That Smith house still stands, but the rambling Gov. Dana Mansion is long gone, now the site of the Fryeburg Post Office, although its barn was moved east from the western side of the property and now serves as the New Assembly Church.
Whether the tunnel is still there he doesn’t know — he wondered whether road crews from the recent Main Street reconstruction project might have hit it if they dug down deep enough but doubts that they did.
But back to that day of exploring the tunnel around about 1956.
“They were dismantling the old Gov. Dana Mansion to make way for the post office, and we were running through the house while the workmen were taking off the windows and doors,” Hatch recalls.
“After we had been upstairs we ran down into the cellar down these really wide steps and that’s when we saw the tunnel — we walked out as far into the tunnel as we dared but it was getting dark so we said we’d return the next day with flashlights. And when we did, that’s when we got yelled at by the the constable, Frank Ballard, who was a big burly guy hollering at us, so we ran back out,” said Hatch.
He said when a day or two later he told a friend at Weston’s Beach what they had seen, the friend, Craig Kelly, said he had a tunnel at his house, too.
“He lived summers at what is now the Hastings Law Office. So after class we went up and he showed it to me. I saw the tunnel,” said Hatch. (Senior partner Peter G. Hastings of Hastings Law Office told the Sun he does not know about any tunnel).
Asked what the tunnels’ purposes was, Hatch said he believed they were part of the Underground Railroad that hid runaway slaves during the first half of the 19th century.
Former Fryeburg Public Library librarian Emily (Dore) Fletcher, 82, now of Menotomy Road but then of Main Street, also recalls when she and friend Virginia Hatch ventured into the Gov. Dana Mansion when it was being dismantled.
“We ventured down two flights of stairs and at the bottom was the cellar where the door to the ‘underground railroad’ came in. There was a cutout in the wall and a door to the tunnel. We didn’t have flashlights and it was getting dark, 5 p.m. or so, so we didn’t go in — even though this was during our ‘Nancy Drew’ stage, we were afraid of what would happen if we went in and the door slammed shut on us and no one knew where we were!” related Fletcher.”
The Dana House may be gone, but on the other side of the street — and the tunnel, if it still exists — is the house now owned and occupied by the Xanders family: John and wife Nicole, with son Zachary, 9.
“We’ve lived here the past four years,” said John, originally from Nebraska and an accountant for a firm in North Carolina.
“We hear things here and there from people; some literally stop us in the street and they tell us all about the house.”
Added Nicole, a computer programmer who is originally from New York, “We’re told there was a secret stairway on the left side of the house (behind the chimney) that went up to the attic that they would hide people in.”
They agreed to a reporter’s request to check the basement for any traces of the tunnel. They explained that the basement concrete had been done over before they bought the place, and that there really wasn’t much to see, other than Zach’s hockey practice area in the cellar where he shoots pucks at the western wall — the wall that faces the post office and which is where the tunnel would have come in.
“You can see the old wall materials before it was patched over,” said John, upon entering the basement.
“Hey, Zach,” the reporter told the Xanders’ hockey-playing son. “If any of your really hard slapshots make the wall crumble and a tunnel opens up, you call me, right?” — to which he nodded in agreement.
Asked what they thought about their home possibly once having been part of the Underground Railway, Nicole said, “I find it fascinating when people tell us these things. The more you learn about the place you live makes you feel all warm and fuzzy. I love living in Fryeburg.” Added John, ‘We’ve been all over so the more we find out about a place we call home the more we love it.”
Asked what he thought of his home possibly having been a stop on the Underground Railroad back in the 1800s, Zach said, “It’s neat to think they would use the tunnel from that house that was across the street and to hide them here to keep them safe.”
One source of information about Maine’s role in the Underground Railroad is Monmouth’s Mark Alan Leslie, author of “Maine Tracks: the Underground Railroad in Maine.”
He writes that through inland and coastal routes, Mainers banded together in secrecy using a system of safe houses, tunnels and codes to help escaped slaves cover the final stretch into Canada.
In an October 2018 interview with the Bangor Daily News, he said that while some Mainers helped slaves to freedom, other Mainers wanted to cash in on the reward with their capture. Due to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793, and the Compromise of 1850, even in free states, officials were supposed to help slave catchers in their pursuit of escaped slaves.
“People who (helped slaves) were risking heavy fines and time in jail,” Leslie said. “Up here in Maine, people who were pro-slavery figured they could get money from the slave owners for turning them in. You really had to (be a part of the Underground Railroad) in secret because your neighbor might be turning you in because they wanted a few bucks in their pocket.”
In an interview with Vermont author Michelle Arnosky Sherburne, author of “Slavery & the Underground Railroad in New Hampshire,” as well as a similar book about Vermont, it is clear that Fryeburg was, in fact, part of a Underground Railroad route that extended from coastal routes to Portland and then on land through several routes, including through Naples and Bridgton to Fryeburg as runaway slaves tried to escape through Evans Notch or to New Hampshire to get to Canada.
“I have not researched Maine specifically but I do know a lot from researching in general Underground Railroad networks around the country — New Hampshire had a lot of people helping fugitives up from Massachusetts and through new Hampshire on feeder routes and there were feeder lanes from Maine, because of Portland and the coast. They made their way west from the coast west across Maine into New Hampshire and then north into Canada,” said Sherburne.
She said one crossing point from Maine was in Parsonsfield into Effingham, in New Hampshire.
“They might be brought by wagon from one friend’s house to another, hidden. It really was people who knew others who would help and were connected with one another. But there were no trains — I have spent 25 years telling people there ... were ... no ... trains (in the Underground Railroad),” said Sherburne.
She said another big misconception she always combats is that “everyone in the North was against slavery before the Civil War.
“But the truth is, pre-Civil War, the general consensus in the North was to keep the status quo so anyone who was vocal against slavery in general was considered a radical and that was not a popular thing. So it was bad enough if they thought you were an abolitionist and a radical — but then to find out you were helping these fugitive slaves, freedom seekers, well, you didn’t want them to know that! You could lose your business and family ties, be fined and arrested — but more so, ruining your little world around you.”
