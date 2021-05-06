BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board this week recognized Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna for the excellent job he has done during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding an additional year to his contract and giving him a $2,000 one-time stipend for going above and beyond over the past 14 months.
Due to the coronavirus, Yahna's second and third year at the helm of the pre-K-8 school did not go the way he'd planned — but he has embraced remote learning, attended countless meetings over the internet and put in long days, all with a smile.
That sort of dedication was rewarded Tuesday when the school board met via Zoom and voted unanimously 5-0 to extend Yahna’s contract through June 30, 2023.
“Mr. Yahna has executed the responsibilities of his position, principal of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, in fine fashion,” Superintendent Kevin Richard wrote in his recommendation to the board.
The board voted unanimously to approve a salary of $88,304 (up from $86,151 this school year), excluding benefits for the 2021-22 school year.
“Joe has a good heart, he cares deeply and works his tail off,” Richard said in a phone interview Wednesday.
While the board was reviewing Richard’s recommendation to extend Yahna’s contract, board member Scott Grant said he’d, “like to give Joe some money because of all the work above and beyond” he has done during the pandemic.
“I think we should give him a one-time, $2,000 stipend because he never took a vacation this past year because of the pandemic.”
Board Chairman Nancy Kelemen suggested the board first vote on extending Yahna’s contract and then visit Grant’s suggestion under board member issues later in the day.
“Is that a good number or not,” Grant asked about the $2,000.
“The question is, are you increasing the salary, or is it a one-time payment,” asked Richard.
“It’s a one-time thing,” said Grant, who then made the motion to pay Yahna a one-time $2,000 stipend, which fellow board member Andrew Light seconded.
“Just because he missed any vacation last summer,” Grant said, explaining his rationale for the motion. “I think a one-time sho would be a nice gesture. I'm sure Joe's going to disagree with me, but I'm just picking $2,000 because I figured that's what the pay would be on those days.”
“Thank you for all your hard work,” board chairman Nancy Kelemen said after she and colleagues Rob Clark, Emily Calderwood, Grant and Light, approved the motion.
Yahna, 57, was humbled by the board’s gesture along with the contract extension.
“It’s been a difficult year for a lot of people, but the staff here has been phenomenal,” he said. “It’s a team effort. I’m very happy that we have been able to be face-to-face for most of this school year.”
Yahna said he appreciated the support of the board and Richard.
“We’re going to until the last day of school and not stopping until then,” he said during his board report. “I think the April break was much needed for our students and staff. We’re ready for the home stretch.”
Yahna said two students who had been remote learning during the 2020-21 school year, returned to face-to-face learning this week, and two more plan to do so next week.
“So there seems to be this gradual trickle back to face-to-face,” he said. “I think people are feeling more confident with the vaccinations and maybe the weather has an impact on it. I have not had anyone say that you know, move the other direction. No one has been moving from face-to-face back towards that distance model.”
Yahna talked about lessons learned during the pandemic.
“There's a lot of planning and thinking at this point about next year’s structures,” he said. “What's going to work best for our students and how do we take what we've learned over the last year and a half and take the good from that and implement it. I think going back to something Rob Clark said a few meetings ago, 'What did we learn that we're going to keep using,' and I think technology is a big piece to that, But also just flexibility about the way that we teach.”
Yahna, who was hired on a two-year contract on July 1, 2018, with a starting salary of $82,000, excluding benefits, would have had just one year remaining on that agreement. But the board, as it did with former principal Joe Voci in the past, likes to have its principal on a two-year contract.
Clark has asked in the past whether having a “rolling contract” is how the board has historically operated. Richard said the board likes that arrangement.
“This is how Bartlett has been doing it,” said Kelemen. “We support this, and (Yahna) is also supposed to give us some time if he decides to move on. He has it in his contract as to when he would let us know.
"With this, he at all times has a two-year contract," she said.
Yahna is working on a 260-day year-round contract. Before becoming the principal, he taught science at the school for 21 years.
“I love what I’m doing, and am so lucky to have such a great team here. The staff has been working their tails off, they all care deeply about the children and this school,” he said.
