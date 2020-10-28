OSSIPEE — A Rochester woman is facing an indictment accusing her of attempting to stab her boyfriend’s dog with scissors. She also is accused of biting a police officer during her arrest in Wolfeboro in March.
A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Sarah Roy, 37, of Rochester the first week of October on a charge of Class B domestic violence reckless conduct for a crime that reportedly took place at a Wolfeboro residence March 14.
“The defendant, Sarah Roy recklessly engaged in conduct which may have placed another in danger of serious bodily injury; by means of a deadly weapon as defined in RSA 625:11,V; To wit; the defendant attempted to stab (her boyfriend’s) dog with a pair of scissors, forcing (the boyfriend) to physically intervene to prevent harm to the dog, and the defendant and (the boyfriend) were intimate partners or family or household members,” states the indictment signed by assistant county attorney Matthew Conley.
This indictment carries a 3½ to seven-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.
Roy faces a second Class B felony, assault by a prisoner, for allegedly kicking jail corrections officer Kailey Picott in the knee as Picott attempted to search her.
The grand jury also decided that Roy should face two extended-term misdemeanor counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer. These carry two five-year prison sentences and a $2,000 fine.
Grand juries don’t return indictments on misdemeanors. Instead, those charges are called “informations.”
One of the assault informations alleges that Roy bit Wolfeboro Police officer Mary Swift on the thigh as Swift tried to take Roy into custody.
The other one says Roy kicked Picott in the knee.
Swift’s probable cause affidavit said Roy’s boyfriend called police because Roy was having a “nervous breakdown” and was cutting her hair with scissors, pretending to stab herself and laughing. The call was made at about 8:11 p.m. on March 14.
Swift and another officer, Staff Sgt. Guy Maloney, attempted to arrest Roy, which is when Roy bit her. Swift said the bite didn’t break the skin but did cause bruising and swelling.
Swift said she drove Roy to the jail. Once there, Roy yelled about having coronavirus and that everyone was going to be infected, according to Swift, who filled out paperwork to have Roy undergo an involuntary emergency admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
The boyfriend told police that before officers arrived, Roy had been threatening suicide and at one point put the barrel of his AR-15 in her mouth.
Apparently, Roy found the gun, which the boyfriend had hidden in the garage. She brought it into the house and inserted a magazine but didn’t chamber a round, said Swift.
The boyfriend told police after he took the gun from her, Roy became enraged and she began cutting her hair and threatening the dog.
“Once she realized that he called for help, she attempted to stab the dog,” said Swift in her affidavit. “(The boyfriend) put himself between her and the dog and fought to get both himself and the dog outside, which they did unharmed.”
Swift said Roy’s hair was cut unevenly and there were pieces of hair on her sweater, which was inside-out.
Roy was released on personal recognizance. She is to be arraigned and have a bail hearing Thursday.
