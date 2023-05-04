Jessica Ruskin

Jessica Ruskin faces decades in prison for allegedly selling drugs close to Effingham Elementary School. (CARROLL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — An Effingham woman was indicted on five charges by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury for allegedly selling drugs 1,000 feet from her local elementary school.

If convicted on even one of the charges, she could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.