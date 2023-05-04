OSSIPEE — An Effingham woman was indicted on five charges by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury for allegedly selling drugs 1,000 feet from her local elementary school.
If convicted on even one of the charges, she could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The grand jury handed up the indictments against Jessica Ruskin, 37, of Effingham on April 21. The indictments were signed by Assistant County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes.
The first indictment alleges that Ruskin on or about Sept. 26, 2022, sold .76 grams of fentanyl to another person within 1,000 feet of Effingham Elementary School.
If convicted, Ruskin would face from one to 14 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000.
The second indictment says Ruskin, on or about Sept. 30, 2022, sold 3.54 grams of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the elementary school. If convicted, Ruskin would face the same sentence.
The third and most serious indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 22, 2022, Ruskin sold 1.8 grams of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of the school. If convicted, Ruskin would face 20-40 years in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.
The fourth indictment says Ruskin on or about Sept. 26, 2022, sold 3.35 grams of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the school. If convicted Ruskin would face up to 14 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
The fifth indictment on or about Sept. 30, Ruskin sold 1.04 grams of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school. If convicted on that charge, she would face up to 14 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Ruskin is scheduled for an arraignment and bail hearing on May 18 in Carroll County Superior Court in front of Judge Mark Attorri.
Attorney Allison Schwartz of Friedman & Bresaw represents Ruskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.