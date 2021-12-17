CONCORD — The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New Hampshire from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation remind residents and visitors to be prepared.
The storm could bring heavy snow to the entire state, with accumulations between 4-8 inches.
A storm watch means the event is possible and is an opportunity to get prepared. As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a storm warning or an advisory.
A Winter Storm Warning means take action; confidence in the winter storm’s impact is high and the storm is imminent or ongoing.
“Be prepared before this storm arrives,” said New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper.
“Take time now to prepare your family. Know what to do and have the things you need to stay safe. Learn more about emergency preparedness at ReadyNH.gov.”
Travel will be difficult and roads will be slippery from the snow. Avoid driving if possible.
“We are recommending only essential travel,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan. “The timing of this storm on the weekend before the Christmas holiday may mean postponing last-minute visits and shopping trips until after the storm has ended and crews have finished clearing roadways.
"If travel is necessary, please remove all ice and snow from your vehicle, go slow and drive for conditions, allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave plenty of space between cars and don’t crowd the plow.”
Director Harper and Commissioner Sheehan provide these additional winter weather reminders:
• Go to ReadyNH.gov to learn more preparedness tips to help you and your family stay safe.
• Monitor National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports to keep track of changing conditions.
• Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and crews.
• Clear all snow and ice off your car, including your roof, around lights, and license plates before traveling.
• Bridges, overpasses, and exposed road areas are the most prone to slippery conditions.
The core steps toward preparedness are:
1. Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts.
2. Make an emergency kit.
3. Have a family emergency plan
4. Get involved in your community.
