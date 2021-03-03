CONWAY — Wednesday was a cleanup day after gale-force winds blew across the Granite State on Monday into Tuesday, downing trees and cutting power.
On Wednesday, many Mount Washington Valley residents remained in the dark, including more than 900 households in Jackson, which saw a townwide outage from midmorning until around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Downed power lines also had the entire Kancamagus Scenic Byway (Route 112) closed to traffic for 24 hours.
Eversource said 3,069 of its 537,427 customers (0.57 percent) were still without power as of Wednesday at 1 p.m. They included 131 customers in Albany; 90 in Chatham; 76 in Freedom; 30 in Eaton; 28 in Sandwich; 27 in Conway; 17 in Madison; and 14 in Tamworth.
Ninety-three of the Albany customers without power live on the Kanc.
"The Kancamagus Highway is fully closed from NH Route 16 in Conway to Lincoln due to power lines down," the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said Tuesday night.
Eileen P. Meaney, chief communications officer for NHDOT, said the Kanc was still closed as of 11:10 a.m. Wednesday while utilities made repairs. “I do not yet have an estimated time frame for reopening,” she said.
The road did reopen at about 2 p.m., with single-lane traffic in some parts of the 26.20-mile scenic byway. The road reopened in its entirety at 3:26 p.m.
The New Hampshire Electric Co-op, which like Eversource had crews working throughout the night Tuesday into Wednesday, said 1,724 of its 81,921 statewide customers (2.1 percent) were still with power at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
There were also still 162 NHEC customers in Tuftonboro without power Wednesday afternoon, plus 75 in Bartlett, 60 in Sandwich, 11 in Moultonborough and one in Conway.
In Jackson, 914 customers out of the 1,282 that the Co-op serves (71.29 percent) were still without power.
According to the NHEC dashboard, the estimated time of restoration was 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Emily Benson, town emergency management director for Jackson, said although the warming station established at the Whitney Center "is not operational at the moment," she said, “We’ve been reaching out to folks to make sure they have what they need. People are hunkering down in a classic New England way.”
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said the Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett both made it through Tuesday using backup generator after losing power.
While JBES got power back Tuesday night, Jackson Grammar continued having in-person school Wednesday thanks to its generator.
“I think it’s really important, and so does (Jackson Principal) Gayle Dembowski and (Bartlett Principal) Joe Yahna that we’re able to keep the buildings open for students,” Richard said Wednesday. “We’re able to provide a safe environment for kids to get their meals and keep warm.”
