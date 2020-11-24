CONCORD — If you are a fan of "North Woods Law New Hampshire" on Animal Planet, you won’t want to miss the latest issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (November/December 2020), which introduces readers to the film crew that brings the popular reality television series to life.
Ride along with author Tim Acerno as he spends a day with the TV team and learns about how much work goes into each episode’s production.
"North Woods Law: New Hampshire," according to Fish and Game website, “features the conservation officers of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department who work tirelessly to preserve and protect the natural resources of the Granite State. New Hampshire's wild and rugged landscape makes the state a premiere destination for outdoorsmen and women and makes the work of Conservation Officers diverse and demanding. They are tasked with enforcing all laws, rules and regulations pertaining to the state's fish, wildlife, recreational vehicles and marine resources and they prosecute all of their own cases involving offenders of wildlife law.
“Whether they're assisting biologists in managing the state's wildlife, patrolling backcountry roads during hunting season or conducting search and rescue operations on windswept mountains and roaring rivers, every day presents a new challenge in the Live Free or Die state.”
You will also learn about the annual summer endeavor of banding geese. In “Goose Banding 101,” Nicola Whitley recounts her experiences wrangling geese to help biologists monitor the Canada goose population in the Atlantic Flyway, which includes the Granite State.
Also in this issue, the Journal’s final installment exploring the articles from 50 years back concludes with “All in the Family,” an ode to “musk carriers” which are mammals such as minks, otters, martens, and fishers which are referred to as furbearers in a modern biological lexicon.
Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year — that’s 40 percent off the cover price — or $20 for two years. It’s also the perfect gift idea for any outdoor enthusiast.
Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.
For a limited time only, get a WILD Deal when you buy the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s award-winning wildlife calendar AND a one-year subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal for just $18. Treat yourself, or surprise the “wild ones” in your life with two gifts they’ll love! This special offer applies to both new and current New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine subscribers.
Order by Monday, Nov. 30, and for only $18, you’ll receive: a full-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (six issues — U.S. addresses only; subscription begins with the January/February 2020 issue); the 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar (which will be mailed as soon as your order is processed); and free shipping and handling — and no tax!
To take advantage of this special offer, visit wildnh.com/shop/wild-deals.html to order or call (603) 271-3422. This WILD Deal offer is only available through Monday, Nov. 30.
WILD Deals may also be purchased at the N.H. Fish and Game Department’s Licensing Office, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.
By taking advantage of this WILD Deal, you’re helping New Hampshire Fish and Game conserve the wildlife and wild places in the Granite State. Thank you for your support!
