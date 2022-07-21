CONWAY — The town’s newly hired bathroom attendant Eric Cook reported things were going well when the Sun caught up with him Wednesday, his first day on the job.
According to incoming Town Manager John Eastman, the bathrooms located at the Whitaker Meeting House on the edge of Whitaker Woods just north of North Conway Village will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. They will be open during those hours at least Wednesday through Sunday from today through Columbus Day Weekend. There are also public bathrooms at the New England Ski Museum near Schouler Park.
Prior to this job Cook worked third shift custodian at Lake Region High School in Naples, Maine, before that he worked at Conway Beef and Pork and Conway School District.
He said at least 20 people had come to the bathrooms by 3:15 p.m.
“They are thanking us that the facility was open today,” said Cook. “They seem to be pretty happy about that.”
He also observed that people are using the trails to exercise. When the Sun walked in, Cook had just mopped the floor so it smelled of Pine-Sol.
Cook will be working Wednesdays through Sundays with Mondays and Tuesdays off. For him the biggest difference with this job is the hours. Instead of working nights, he works days. And this will allow him to spend more time with family.
Eastman, on Thursday said there were 28 people who came to the Whitaker Meeting House on Wednesday and there were 15 by 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Residents in April approved by a one vote margin spending $399,000 to build bathrooms in North Conway. The money has to be encumbered by Dec. 31. The money can’t be used to staff Whitaker House because the money is strictly to be used for construction.
On June 21, Selectman Steve Porter made the motion to open the bathrooms until Columbus Day Weekend with the stipulation it would be staffed which would be paid for with up to $25,000 of ARPA (federal COVID) money.
Selectmen felt the building needed to be staffed to prevent it from getting “trashed.” The meeting room, which has 100-year-old benches, can’t be separated from the bathrooms.
The town is still trying to hire a second person to work 16 hours per week, at a rate of $17 per hour. With another hire, the town could keep the bathrooms open seven days per week.
