Eric Cook

Eric Cook, the attendant at Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway gives the thumbs up during his first day on the job Wednesday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — The town’s newly hired bathroom attendant Eric Cook reported things were going well when the Sun caught up with him Wednesday, his first day on the job.

According to incoming Town Manager John Eastman, the bathrooms located at the Whitaker Meeting House on the edge of Whitaker Woods just north of North Conway Village will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. They will be open during those hours at least Wednesday through Sunday from today through Columbus Day Weekend. There are also public bathrooms at the New England Ski Museum near Schouler Park.

