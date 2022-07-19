Whitaker House is located on the edge of Whitaker Woods at 2820 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Beginning July 20, bathrooms in the building will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Town employees begin to clean the Whitaker House in North Conway on July 19, in preparation for opening the bathrooms to the public on July 20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The public bathrooms at Whitaker Meeting House open today and will be staffed with an attendant.
According to incoming town manager John Eastman, the bathrooms will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. They will be open during those hours at least Wednesday through Sunday from today through Columbus Day Weekend.
Residents in April approved by a one vote margin spending $399,000 to build bathrooms in North Conway. The money has to be encumbered by Dec. 31. The money can’t be used to staff Whitaker House because the money is strictly used for construction but could be used to expand that building.
On June 21, Selectman Steve Porter made the motion to open the bathrooms until Columbus Day Weekend with the stipulation it would be staffed which would be paid for with up to $25,000 of ARPA (federal COVID) money.
Selectmen felt the building needed to be staffed to prevent it from getting “trashed.” The meeting room, which has 100-year-old benches, can’t be separated from the bathrooms.
The building is mostly used in winter cross country ski groups. The conservation commission also meets there.
The vote was 3-2 with selectmen John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau in the minority. Chairman David Weathers was the tie breaker as Seavey and Porter were for it.
Hired for the job was Eric Cook. He will work 40 hours per week. Eastman said Cook has prior custodial experience as he had worked for the Conway School District “for quite some time” previously.
“So he’s very qualified, good person, and I think he’ll do a really good job,” said Eastman.
The town is still trying to hire a second person to work 16 hours per week, at a rate of $17 per hour. With another hire, the town could keep the bathrooms open seven days per week.
The duties of a bathroom attendant include keeping the bathroom clean and stocked, as well as monitoring for loiterers and vandals, answering basic questions. The attendant is also to keep a log of how many people use the bathroom.
“Whether that’s a good indication of the need or, or not, I think it’s important to track numbers of people,” said Eastman.
The bathrooms will be free to use. There are two stalls in the women’s room and there’s a stall and a urinal in the men’s room. Eastman said there will be an A-frame sign at the property to alert people to where the bathroom is located.
Seavey and Porter are on a town committee looking at the issue of public bathrooms in North Conway and how to spend the money voters allocated towards that purpose.
She said the committee would continue to look for other sites and she believes that Whitaker Meeting House will serve as a “beta site” to help the committee gauge the need for such a facility.
Earlier this month, incoming Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz said the chamber has been had been raising money to keep the New England Ski Museum bathrooms open and it appears there will be enough funding to keep them open at least until December.
At the time of their vote, selectmen felt it was unlikely that they would find any staff to monitor the bathrooms. Seavey replied “let’s be positive” and Carl Thibodeau replied, “we positively won’t find anybody.”
The Sun informed Seavey the bathrooms would be opening Wednesday; she said that was “great.” The Sun then asked about the power of positive thinking.
“You always have to be positive,” said Seavey. “With any issue, you lose all of your steam if you don’t approach it with a positive attitude.”
The bathroom committee meets next Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. at Tech Village.
