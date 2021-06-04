Saturday, May 29
• With COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccinations increasing, tourism officials predict a return to some semblance to normalcy, as attractions reopen and events return heading into summer. The Division of Travel and Tourism Development expects the summer to rebound to pre-pandemic, 2019 levels with nearly 3.5 million visitors expected to come to New Hampshire this summer, spending some $1.8 billion.
• The traditional Memorial Day parade in Conway slated for Monday was canceled due to pandemic concerns, but services went on as planned at local cemeteries to which the public was invited, according to American Legion Post 95 of North Conway Commander Jim LeFebvre and Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington of Conway.
• With music, speeches, food and public tours, the new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station was dedicated in grand style on May 22. Several hundred members of the public accepted the open invitation to attend the ceremonies and got to hear from their governor, Chris Sununu, and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, as well as state Sen. Jeb Bradley and Executive Councilor Joe Kenney.
• On the morning of May 27, town employees readied a parking kiosk at Meeting House Road, one of the three popular tourist sites where people from away will be charged a $20 parking fee. The paid parking program began last weekend at First Bridge, Davis Park and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station. All three sites are popular put-ins for tubing and canoeing.
• The Kennett High School Key Club was awarded Key Club International’s “Diamond Distinguished Club” award for overall achievement by the New England and Bermuda District. KHS was also once again the leading fundraiser for the district’s charities, which include Camp Sunshine, the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute at Tuft’s Medical Center and Children of Peace International.
Tuesday, June 1
• Memorial Hospital is switching its online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations away from the state of New Hampshire portal to a new web-based system hosted by MaineHealth.
• At their May 28 meeting, Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen blasted the town of Conway for instituting paid parking and prohibiting short-term rentals. Fryeburg Selectman Kimberly Clarke said Conway has struck an unwelcoming tone this year.
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust hopes to complete a bridge from the Kennett High bus parking lot to the athletic fields, which eliminates roughly a quarter-mile walk for spectators, by July. In addition to making it easier for players and spectators to get to the fields, the trail system is expected to eventually connect to the Conway Rec Path Trail.
• A Carroll County Superior Court judge ruled against former Jackson resident Chris DeVries, indicted last year on a child pornography charge, who sought to throw out the results of a search warrant because of an apparent typographical error in the warrant application.
• Under overcast skies and occasional light rain, local veterans observed Memorial Day Monday to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. Parades were held in Fryeburg and Madison.
Wednesday, June 2
• Town Manager Tom Holmes said Tuesday more answers about how Conway plans to move forward with its ban on short-term rentals will be coming next week.
• The Coast Guard was called to Mount Washington on Sunday to airlift an injured skier — James Shanley, 68, of Montpelier, Vt. — who had collided with rocks at Tuckerman Ravine.
• New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game conservation officers aided hiker Jonathan Miller, 19, of Dover on Mount Chocorua on Sunday after he had become wet and cold and had apparently lost consciousness.
• The Class of 2021 from Fryeburg Academy took part in their commencement ceremony on the school’s playing fields in person on Sunday. There were 156 Raiders who received diplomas.
• David O’Brien of Conway is accused of running a drug den in Transvale Acres and was indicted on a slew of drug charges in May. According to the affidavit police apparently used the man’s surveillance cameras against him and his associates.
• Leavitt’s Country Bakery — a community staple for nearly 45 years — has been sold. Proprietors Beth and Ray Leavitt of Center Conway sold the business to Sean and Kristin Young of Gorham, Maine, who own and operate Premier North Conway, a furniture and appliance business that opened in 2017.
Thursday, June 3
• The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announced it has received the first payment due to the board’s decision to join a nationwide opioid lawsuit in 2019. While the payment is only $15,000, more opioid settlement money could be on the horizon.
• The Conway Planning Board spent time at its May 27 meeting discussing the need to update the town’s master plan and also consider proposing changes to the town’s zoning ordinance to bring the documents into better accord.
• The N.H. Senate — down party lines — 14-10 approved a bill that would prohibit the government from requiring a person to have a COVID-19 vaccination for such things as employment, entering a building or to receive services, something like a vaccination passport, said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
• Despite some showers, there was a good turnout Sunday for the 31st running of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival.
Friday, June 4
• After about two years of controversy, the Carroll County Jail will start introducing Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction to qualified inmates who seek it starting in a couple of weeks.
• The Conway School Board approved a policy that no longer academically weights core courses, bringing all classes at Kennett High School and the MWV Career and Technical Center under the same grading umbrella.
• A Coos County grand jury has indicted Ryan Gingras-Jodrie, 24, of Groton, Mass., with reckless conduct and vehicular assault in the ATV collision that seriously injured N.H. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Holmes last June.
• There will be no charges stemming from a two-car collision Wednesday that sent a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the side of a vacant storefront at a shopping plaza known as Pepsy Corner, according to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott. No one was seriously injured.
• Cathie Gregg, director at the Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife in Madison and a licensed animal rehabilitator, reminds the public if you find a baby animal alone, the best way to proceed is to call the center and New Hampshire Fish and Game.
• The playoffs ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Kennett High girls’ tennis team in the Division II quarterfinals. Bishop Brady swept all three of the doubles to beat the Eagles 5-4 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on Tuesday.
