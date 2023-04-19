CONWAY — At what may turn out to be his last meeting as selectman pending an election recount set for next Monday, longtime board chair David Weathers was praised by his colleagues at the end of their meeting Tuesday at town hall.

Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey, Carl Thibodeau, Steve Porter and John Colbath and Town Manager John Eastman saluted Weathers for his 22 years of service, but the session also included Seavey contending that Weathers had received unfair coverage by the Sun in the weeks leading up to the April 11 election, when Weathers lost out in his bid for another term.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.