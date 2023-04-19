CONWAY — At what may turn out to be his last meeting as selectman pending an election recount set for next Monday, longtime board chair David Weathers was praised by his colleagues at the end of their meeting Tuesday at town hall.
Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey, Carl Thibodeau, Steve Porter and John Colbath and Town Manager John Eastman saluted Weathers for his 22 years of service, but the session also included Seavey contending that Weathers had received unfair coverage by the Sun in the weeks leading up to the April 11 election, when Weathers lost out in his bid for another term.
In addition, Weathers explained his rationale for requesting a recount.
Also joining in the discussion during public comment was Ryan Shepard, the man who apparently unseated Weathers, pending the recount. But until that time, Shepard cannot be sworn in, and was relegated to the gallery.
As the Sun has reported, two seats were up for grabs on the selectmen’s board. When ballots were machine-counted, top vote-getter was Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.
The 44-vote difference between Shepard and Weathers’ results comes to about 2.7 percent of the vote.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell told the Sun the recount will take place April 24 at 9 a.m. at town hall. Selectmen aren’t meeting April 25. The swearing-in will take place May 2.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Weathers explained his reasons for the recount, noting, “I don’t expect the results to change much. My main reason for the recount was I didn’t like the process after the voting had ceased.
“I think I’ve been there for almost every single election,” said Weathers, “and when they start the machines up for the tally, it takes five to 10 minutes and we have a printout. This year, it was over an hour before we started getting directions. And a number of people that were there assisting had the same query or look on their face saying, ‘Why so long, what’s the confusion?’
“And (town moderator) Chris Meier had the ticker tapes in front of him, and he was going back and forth by himself, trying to tabulate the machine. (Town Clerk) Louise (Inkell) said it was a different procedure this year. And I’m hoping that as a result of the recount, (it) will show the accuracy, that maybe something can be done differently. That’s my main reason for the recount. If the numbers don’t change, that’s where the voters are.”
He then brought up lack of support from the Sun in an editorial penned by Publisher Mark Guerringue. In that pre-election editorial, Guerringue favored challengers Shepard and Reed. Guerringue had previously opposed the town’s initial proposals for paid parking in North Conway Village.
“I think there was a concerted effort to remove either myself and Mary this year, by some of the North Conway business people, particularly Peter Edwards (of Zeb’s General Store) and the Sun,” said Weathers calmly. “The Sun has not backed me in the last three times that I’ve run. So that didn’t surprise me. … The main reason ... (this time) was because of paid parking. I cannot understand why business people would think that myself or any member on this board would vote to put in paid parking that would be detrimental to the business production or possible closures of business.”
He went on to say that the town had spoken with other communities in doing its research and that those towns had had success.
Weathers then expressed his gratitude to voters for their support over the years.
“I can’t thank the people enough thanking me for my contribution. It’s been tough on my wife. But again, it’s been a pleasure to serve the town. Thank you very much,” said Weathers.
Seavey interjected that for the record, Weathers did not vote for paid parking and that he had supported putting it to the voters. “I think you’re the only one on this board who consistently voted that way. It’s a shame that there was so much misrepresentation from the paper, and I am sorry it happened.”
Colbath then led the board in a standing round of applause for Weathers.
Seavey read a statement in which she underscored the commitment that all selectmen give to the office, taking umbrage at some of the characterizations she says she heard and read leading up to the election.
Shepard spoke to the board during public comment.
“I did not run looking to have any either of you be removed … I ran because I love this town. That’s why I wanted to do this. Because I wanted to contribute in some way — to say thank you because people have been so cool to me as a guy who’s not from here, as the guy who moved up here. And it kills me the way that the board has been treated. I understand people didn’t dig paid parking. I didn’t think it was a great idea. And I’ve been vocal about that. But by no means did I make it a personal attack on any of you,” said Shepard.
He also said that there had been a lot of conjecture concerning political ads that were placed in his support in the Sun. He said those ads were placed by supporters and not by him but that he had paid for ads prior to that and he had the receipts to back that up.
That led Seavey to charge that her supporters told her they had sent letters in her support the two weeks prior to the election but that the Sun did not run those letters, leading her to speculate it was because the paper did not back her bid for another term.
The Sun’s publisher refuted the claim that letters were spiked.
“Mary is totally wrong,” Guerringue said. “We ran all election-related letters that we received with the exception of two, one from Shepard and one from Joe Lentini. We have a policy to run only one letter from candidates during the run-up to elections, and both had submitted a second one.”
In fact, Guerringue said the Sun went against its own policy of not publishing election letters on the day of the election to accommodate Weathers.
“On the Sunday before the election, Elaine Weathers submitted a letter, and we ran it just because it was for David,” Guerringue said.
“No one likes to lose, but as usual, voters accurately reflected the will of most people,” said Guerringue. “David got the brunt of it because he’s the chair, but town hall has mishandled STRs, signs, parking and the proposed casino, and he paid the price.”
Seavey also took Shepard to task for his support of a T-shirt Leavitt’s Country Bakery is selling to back its contention that its mural was unfairly targeted by the town.
Shepard said he understood her position but said he felt the mural created by Kennett High students was art and not a sign.
Colbath and Seavey underscored that being a selectman is not a popularity contest and that the board had to back up town policies as written and that is is up to voters to change the laws.
