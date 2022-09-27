By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD —When bills that are passed by the House of Representatives and Senate are finally forwarded to the governor, he has to decide to either sign the bill into law; not sign the bill but let it pass into law without his signature; or veto (say no to) the bill.
When the governor vetoes a bill. he sends it back to the House with a statement of why he said no to the bill. Sometimes, his decision is based on his personal philosophy; other times, the office lawyers indicate it probably will be found unconstitutional; or perhaps it conflicts with the party platform or for some other obscure rationale.
Regardless of his reason, the vetoed bill returns to the House for one more try. This time, the House does not send the bill to a committee for review but rather it is discussed very briefly on the floor of the House, then voted on. This recent Veto Day was to review the few remaining vetoed bills from the last session and receive an emergency bill proposal for energy assistance.
To override a governor’s veto takes a very high threshold. Two-thirds of members present and voting must agree to override the veto. Thus, if 200 members were present, 123 would have to say yes to override the veto. If that happens, which it did on only one vetoed bill this past session, that bill would go to the Senate for the same process. If it passes the Senate, it becomes law. If it fails in the Senate, that bill is killed for the session.
In this report, I have included comments from the governor on why he vetoed the previously passed House bill.
The chart shows yea (yes) to override the veto and make it a law; or nay, meaning not to override the veto and let the bill die for the session or remain as is. In short, a no vote meant they agreed with the governor's decision.
-- HB 1454: 200-foot safety zone at landfills. Sununu's comment: “I agree with the experts at the Department of Environmental Services that this bill would have been better suited as a study. It is extremely likely this bill would curtail landfill development in the state and lead to New Hampshire’s waste to be transported out of state, creating higher costs and property taxes for our citizens. New Hampshire’s landfill regulations are already rigorous and robust. According to the DES, there is no data indicating that the lined landfills currently operating and adhering to our regulations in the state are adversely affecting our state’s waterways. Therefore, while the intent of this bill is good, it is ultimately a solution in search of a problem. The requirements in HB 1454 would have likely prevented construction of some of the seven lined landfills operating in the state.”’
This was the only one of Sununu's vetoes to be overridden by the House, 256 -65. However, there was no approval from the Senate and the governor’s veto was upheld. This, in effect, opens the door to building trash centers near water resources.
-- HB 1625: Buffer zone health care /abortion centers. "I have vetoed House Bill 1625, repealing the prohibition on entering or remaining on a public way or sidewalk adjacent to a reproductive health-care facility. In the eight years since this law was originally enacted, we know of no instance where an individual or group has been harmed by it. As a result, I am not looking to make any change at this time.”
This bill, if approved, would have allowed protests within 25 feet of the men and women entering reproductive health-care facilities.
-- HB 1022: Ivermectin. Sununu: “The state currently only has four instances in which pharmacists can dispense medication without a prescription. These medications are smoking cessation, contraception, substance use disorder and treatment for sexual assault, all of which have gone through rigorous reviews and vetting to ensure they meet all the necessary protocols prior to a medication being dispensed via standing order. All drugs and medications should be subject to that same rigorous process if they are to be dispensed by standing order. Further, regardless of this veto, Ivermectin remains available for individuals if prescribed by their doctor.”
This veto requires patients to receive a doctor's prescription for a drug that has no proven effectiveness for COVID instead of allowing it to be an over-the-counter medication.
-- HB 1131: Masks in Schools. Sununu: "Just because we may not like a local decision does not mean we should remove their authority. One of the state’s foremost responsibilities is to know the limits of its power. As Granite Staters, we take pride in local control and our bottom-up approach to education. ... The state must remain steadfast in protecting local control as decisions like this are best left to authorities closest to parents and families where they can work with their neighbors to decide what is right for their children.”
The decision on local mask requirement continues to reside in the local school boards' authority.
-- HB 52: Congressional Redistricting. Sununu: “The citizens of New Hampshire will not accept Senate Bill 200, which moves both members of Congress into the same district. Also, by moving Manchester into Congressional District 2, we would be creating a single district dominated by our largest urban areas. House Bill 52 is not in the best interest of New Hampshire. Granite Staters expect districts that hold our incumbents accountable so that no one elected official is immune from challengers or constituent services. Appropriately apportioned congressional districts are vital to a representative government."
The congressional districts were already corrected by the N.H. Supreme Court to reflect a more balanced distribution of voters. However, the new House and Senate Districts reflect a significant gerrymandered population shift.
-- HB 319: Immigration test for N.H. college students. Sununu: “We all can agree that an education in civics is fundamental to our students. Last year, I signed House Bill 320, which implements a similar civics competency exam for high school students. That requirement goes into effect in 2023 and will help continue the Granite State tradition of a citizenry actively engaged in self-government. As such, House Bill 319 would serve to address the lack of civics education only in out-of-state public post-secondary students. House Bill 319 would also represent the first time the Legislature has imposed a universal graduation requirement for students at our public colleges and universities. I am concerned that this would create a precedent for future legislatures to mandate extreme requirements.”
The test itself has limited value as it is available on-line along with the answers. More important, however, is the intrusion of the Legislature into the requirements of both college and high school curriculums.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
