CONWAY — Due to a number of factors, including volunteer staffing, rising costs and questions about the possible return for the effort, the planned annual Vaughan Community Strawberry Festival that had been set for June 25 as a fundraiser for Vaughan Community Services Inc. has been canceled, according to the non-profit organization’s executive board.
The Vaughan Executive Board through Vaughan Administrator Jennifer Perkins released the following statement to the press on Monday:
“Due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, the annual Strawberry Festival fundraiser for Vaughan Community Services, originally scheduled for June 25, has been canceled for 2022.
“This much anticipated event has raised thousands of dollars for Vaughan programs, including our Food Pantry and the Vaughan Learning Center and we sincerely appreciate the support of past donors, sponsors and volunteers.”
The Vaughan board consisting of chair John Colbath, vice chair Dan Jones, treasurer Peter Magg and secretary Julie Weston took the vote at their board meeting June 7.
Magg left the meeting before the vote was taken because he told the Sun he was the only member who was in favor of the event continuing.
“It’s a combination of things,” said Jones in explaining the reasons why the action not to move forward was taken.
One was not wanting to over-burden sponsors who have supported the event in the past who have also contributed to
its $1.45 million capital campaign to build the new Vaughan Food Pantry and the renovation of the Vaughan Learning Center.
They also appreciate, he said, that the community has come to Vaughan’s aid in the annual Mount Washington Radio Group Food Drive every November.
In these inflationary times, however, Jones said he and fellow board members are cognitive of the pressures facing sponsors that are needed to present the strawberry festival and that they could not guarantee that even with a lot of effort that the event would be a success should there be poor weather the day of the event.
"We know how tough it is for everyone," he said, citing high gas and food prices and their potential impact on businesses sponsors' bottom lines this summer, given the possible business effects on the region's tourism market.
He said the event has averaged between $4,000 and $7,000 – but that there were several uncertainties this year.
"In a best-case scenario it could break even and in a worst-case scenario it could lose money so we just felt it was best not to hold it,” said Jones.
He explained that the event requires a major volunteer base and with COVID still impacting church attendance for most if not all local churches, that was another factor, Jones said.
He added that the E-board will be evaluating other ways to continue to bring in revenue. He said the food pantry is seeing increased demand due to regional high prices on people's household budgets.
Magg said he was sorry the popular event would not be continuing this year.
“Not having the sponsorship base and the volunteer base made it difficult – I was the only one on the board who wanted to go forward with this,” said Magg.
“It’s unfortunate it had to be canceled this year but we appreciate not only the community’s support of this event but of all of our efforts and programs,” said Weston.
Colbath, who is a Conway selectman as well as the Vaughan board chair, concurred that it was a matter of resources.
"Like everything else that's going on, there's inflation in prices of everything to do with the festival, supply chain issues and getting the help (the manpower) to do it," said Colbath."It's weather dependent as well – we could take the chance and go for it and make some money or we could go for it and have rain and lose a lot of money. So, we decided not to go forward with it. So, it was a tough decision."
Annually held on the lawn of the First Church of Christ Congregational, tn the past, the event has featured vendors selling wares suh as jewelry items and other goods along with strawberry foods such as smoothies and shortcake. live music was also featured along with a display of the classic antique car collection of late church member Dr. Eugene Hussey.
According to its website, vaughannh.org, Vaughan Community Services, Inc. is a private non-profit organization serving Mount Washington Valley since the late 1960s.
Beginning as a mission of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway, the organization incorporated as a private 501 (c) (3) in the early 1970s. Its food pantry services cover the entire town of Conway (approximately 11,000 residents), and its childcare serves the greater communities of the valley from Conway to Gorham and much of Carroll County.
For further information about Vaughan, call (603) 356-3234.
