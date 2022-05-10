CONWAY — Each year, thousands of people throng to the Mount Washington Valley to float or paddle down its rivers, and it is inevitable that one or more of them may have an emergency in the cold, fast-moving waters that will prompt a rescue by first responders.
Last weekend, firefighters from the area and around the state had the opportunity to train here on the Saco and Swift rivers for just such a crisis.
The training was sponsored by the State Fire Academy and led by instructors Darron Laughland of Madison, Ben Thibault of Lincoln, Stan Graton of Holderness, Jessica Colpoys of West Ossipee and Chris Morgan of Tuftonboro.
One session took place at the Powerline Rapids on the Saco River on Saturday.
Laughland said the need for such training is great.
"Swiftwater rescue is the second-most frequent technical rescue that firefighter rescue folks do in New Hampshire," he said, adding that "the Mount Washington Valley is the location of the most swiftwater rescues in the state."
Some of the 22 firefighters at the weekend's training were there to earn certification in swiftwater rescue, while others were there simply to hone their skills.
The participants were from departments from across the state, including Campton-Thornton, Stark, Weare, New Hampton and Laconia, as well as Center Ossipee, Conway Village and North Conway.
Classroom and dry land training took place at the Conway Village Fire Department.
Laughland praised the CVFD, led by Chief Steve Solomon, as having done a "great job" developing strategies for river rescues.
"We haven't seen as many fatalities in the last few years since Conway Fire has gotten additional training, and the Forest Service did some changes to their infrastructure there, including the big pier that people can go take photos from," said Laughland, referring to the recreation site at Lower Falls.
Colpoys said last weekend's training went well.
"These technical rescue courses offer students and instructors a great opportunity to work with mutual aid partners to practice skills and scenarios in order to be better prepared for these emergencies within the community," said Colpoys.
"Everyone worked hard and learned valuable skills and knowledge through this program. We were lucky it was a beautiful weekend to be out in the water training," he said.
Last year, the Conway Village Fire Department responded to a total of 1,414 emergency calls last year. Six were for swiftwater rescue. Another nine were for wilderness rescues.
Laughland said that Ryan Smith and Zach Remick, both of the CVFD, acted as assistants to the instructors this past weekend and were a "huge help." He said Conway Village has one of the best swiftwater rescue services in the state.
Perhaps the most basic skill is simply is being able to swim in the current with bulky gear that involves helmets and life jackets and is buoyant enough to support two people.
"Everyone here is prepared to grab hold of another person who has a lifejacket or not, and effectively bring them back to shore," said Laughland.
The firefighters also practiced unhooking themselves from a rope tether in the water.
Laughland explained that if a firefighter who is swimming in the water gets his or her rope caught on a submerged object, he or she needs to be able to get free.
Firefighter also ziplined from a point upriver to a point downriver on the opposite shore. Thibault used a kayak to ferry the rope from one side of the river to the other.
Firefighters also threw ropes to a firefighter playing the role of a victim in the water. The ropes were coiled in a bag and unfurled as they flew through the air.
"This course is extremely demanding and we swim them hard, and I am always impressed at the level of commitment," said Laughland.
"It's a privilege for the instructors to have the opportunity to share our expertise on the river and with rescue in this context, and our community is very fortunate to have so many skilled responders out here training," he added.
Laughland encouraged anyone who is interested in doing this type of rescue training to reach out to their local fire department.
Despite the freezing cold water, Lt. Brandie Felix of the Effingham Fire Department said she enjoyed learning new rescue techniques.
"It's cool to be able to help our community if needed," said Felix.
