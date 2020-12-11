CONWAY — After last weekend’s storms, great snowmaking weather this week and a few more dustings, it’s really beginning to look like winter in the Mount Washington Valley.
We netted at least a foot of snow in the northern resorts, and snowmaking has been underway around the clock and will continue as temps allow. This allowed many of the ski resorts to open last weekend and a few cross-country centers, too. While some closed midweek, we are looking at four ski resorts and three Nordic centers to be open this weekend.
Alpine ski centers
Black Mountain: Projected opening day is Dec. 19.
Bretton Woods: Open with 4 trails, 1 glade, 46.5 total acres of skiable terrain. Two lifts open. Base depths: 8-16 inches. Snowmaking underway. 1 inch new snow in the past 24 hours, 3 inches new snow in the past 48 hours. 20 inches natural snowfall to date this season.
Cranmore Mountain Resort: Closed midweek, to reopen Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with base depths 12-16 inches. The Tubing Park will also be open both days from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All tickets must be purchased online, quantities are limited.
King Pine: Opening date for the ski area is Friday, Dec. 18. Opening date for Pine Meadows Tubing Park and Tohko Dome Skating Rink is planned for Dec. 26 (conditions permitting).
Cross-country centers
Bear Notch Ski Touring: Opening day TBA.
Bretton Woods Nordic Center: Open with 15 trails (25 km), 0 are track set, 14 of 15 trails skate groomed (20 km). Base depth: 8 inches. Recent snowfall: 1 inch. Total snowfall this season: 20 inches.
Great Glen Trails: Open with 42 km of skiing and snowshoeing trails. 13 km tracked, 15 km skate groomed. Average depth: 3-13 inches of snowfall to date. The cafe, tubing hill and SnowCoach tours set to open Dec. 19.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation: Open with 20.6 km of trails. 12 km groomed, 10 km track set. Depth: 4-10 inches. Six inches of new snow in the past six days.
Purity Spring XC and Snowshoe Preserve: Opening day anticipated for Dec. 26.
