CONWAY — While the Granite State received a welcome soaking rain on Monday into Tuesday, Maine got not only rain but strong wind gusts that left many without power as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anywhere from 2 to 4.1 inches of rain fell locally, while temperatures soared more than 20 degrees above the average.
In fact, the Mount Washington Valley was one of the one of the nation’s hot spots Tuesday morning. With temperatures topping 58 degrees, it was warmer than Miami, San Diego and Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.
Local National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron said he recorded 2.1 inches of precipitation at his weather station on West Side Road in North Conway.
He recorded a peak wind gust of 19 mph, but no others exceeded 10 mph.
The Mount Washington Observatory's Sam Robinson said the 6,288-foot summit received 1.52 inches of precipitation, while the Pinkham Notch Station recorded 4.1 inches.
Linda Burns, deputy emergency director for the town of Conway, reported that at 5 a.m., the Saco River passed its flood state of 9 feet. It reached 10.12 feet at 10 a.m., then began to subside, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“At 9.5 feet, Moat Brook Bridge flooded at Transvale Acres (off the West Side Road),” Burns posted. “Lower part of E. Road in Transvale Acres flooded. At 9 feet, water in beach and Eastern Slope Camping Area 1 foot deep. At 8 feet, water starts to enter Transvale Acres in Conway. At 7.5 ft, water starts to enter beach and Eastern Slope Camping Area in Conway.”
It was a long night in most of Western Maine, as residents dealt with sheets of rain and damaging wind.
The peak gusts, over 50 mph, brought down trees, limbs and power lines. Many were still in the dark. Bangor had a peak gust of 58 mph, while Augusta and Bar Harbor followed with 55 mph gusts, and Portland reported some as high as 53 mph during the night.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Central Maine Power said 41,809 people were without power
In Oxford County, CMP reported 943 outages as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. There were 132 customers without power in Denmark; 67 in Fryeburg; and 14 in Brownfield, Maine.
According to Eversource, there were 74 outages as of 2 p.m., including just one in Carroll County, in Moultonborough. There were minor power outages in Eaton and Madison, but those were restored quickly.
Burns said she recorded 2.05 inches of rain in 15 hours at her home.
“The rivers were definitely high but hopefully, this storm was able to put a dent into the drought," she said.
Carroll County was listed as being in “moderate drought” conditions as of Nov. 25. Southern parts of the state were in “extreme drought.”
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports on Nov. 25, “88 percent of the topsoil moisture in New Hampshire continued to be short or very short (dry to very dry).”
For those who love snow, this Thursday marks the first anniversary of Winter Storm Ezekiel, which brought snow to 30 states and took six days to cross the country, hit the southern half of New Hampshire hard for three days, with some towns digging out from more than 2 feet of the white stuff (Ringe got 33 inches of snow from the storm)..
By comparison, the North Country was only grazed by Ezekiel. Conway received roughly 3.3 inches of snow over two days, and the top of the state got just a dusting.
At this point last year, according to Bergeron, North Conway had received 8 inches of snow. Thus far the area has received .7 inches of snow with none on he radar in the days ahead, according to Bergeron.
"It's stayed warm," he said. "The thermometer was supposed to drop to 49 by 5 p.m., but it's still 57 (at 4:45 p.m.)."
In November of 2019, Bergeron recorded 4.7 inches for the month, just off the 30-year average of 4.9 inches.
In 2018, North Conway had already received a whopping 25.4 inches in November heading into December.
Bergeron said North Conway received a total of 78.3 inches for last winter.
Bergeron said the 30-year average snowfall for the winter months is December, 17.6 inches; January, 17.8 inches; February, 23.3 inches; and March, 14.6 inches.
Snowfall in 2018 totaled 105.5 inches. In comparison, the 30-year average was 85 inches.
“There might be a few snow showers for the North Country on Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 30s to mid-40s under partial sunshine,” WMUR (Channel 9) Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa said Tuesday. “We'll continue to see some sunshine (break in between systems) from Thursday to Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 30s/lower 40s up north to the upper half of the 40s in central/southern N.H.”
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this story.
