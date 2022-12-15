CONWAY — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, it looks like your dream will come true. Winter Storm Diaz will all but assure the Mount Washington Valley of snow for the holidays. About a foot is forecast Friday through early Saturday followed by a week of below-average temperatures.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warming, indicating at least 6 inches of snow in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours is expected.
The storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to midnight Saturday.
“Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches expected,” The National Weather Service stated. “Where — portions of south central, west central, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire.”
“Significant snowfall with the potential for a foot plus of snow will bring a period of impacts. Moderate snow with periods of heavy snow will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.”
AccuWeather said there is a 71 percent chance of North Conway seeing 10-15 inches of snow from the slow-moving storm.
As of Thursday afternoon, school was still scheduled in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72. SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said he would talk with road agents at 4:30 a.m. today before making a decision.
Go to sau9.org, sau13.org and msad72.org for news on cancellations or delays.
WMUR Channel 9 Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa posted Thursday that “by Friday morning, it will be snowing in western, central and northern New Hampshire and it will mostly be raining in areas from Manchester toward the coastline.
“Where the precipitation stays all snow in the eastern White Mountains, the northern Lakes Region, parts of the North Country and an area west of Concord and Manchester, an accumulation of about 6-12 inches of snow is likely, with a little more possible up in elevation in the favored areas in western and southwestern New Hampshire,” he said.
Only 2 inches of snow have fallen locally in November and December. Nort Conway weather observer Ed Bergeron said the 30-year average snowfall for December is 17.6 inches.
The largest winer storm last year in the Mount Washington Valley occurred Feb. 3, courtesy of Winter Storm Landon. Madison topped the snow charts locally with 12 inches, followed by Jackson, 9.8 inches; Bartlett, 9 inches; and Albany and Conway, both with 8 inches.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation in a statement released Wednesday urged residents and visitors to be prepared as parts of the state could see heavy snowfall. “Avoid driving if possible. If you must travel go slow and use caution,” it said.
Skiers, however, will no doubt rejoice.
Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Snow Report on Thursday stated: “The forecast is calling for our first major dump on Saturday, with 8-12” of snow projected Friday into Saturday. It’s finally starting to feel like winter!”
If you love snow, there’s more to come before Christmas, according to Weather Underground, which is projecting about a foot of snow next Thursday and Friday.
Last winter, the valley received 65.7 inches, including 4 inches on April 16.
The 30-year average was 85 inches.
The least snowy winter in the past 30 years was 41 inches total in the winter of 2015-16, while the heftiest recent snowfall was in 2018, totaling 105.5 inches.
The Conway Recreation Department announced Thursday that due to the storm the 13th annual “Letters to Santa” has been postponed from Friday to Monday, Dec. 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Director Michael Lane said due to scheduling and the running of late buses, the schedule for Monday has been pushed back by 30 minutes. Those families who had preregistered for 5 p.m. with Santa, will now meet St. Nick at 5:30 p.m.
Diaz has been a slow-moving beast that has impacted large portions of the country. Since last Saturday, it produced up to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. More than a half foot fell in the mountains of Southern California, and Utah’s northern Wasatch picked up over 20 inches. The storm produced 36 inches in South Dakota’s Black Hills near Deadwood, and brought ice storms in northwest Virginia, northeast West Virginia, western Maryland and a small part of west-central Pennsylvania.
NHDOT Commissioner William Cass reminds drivers in New Hampshire that they are legally required to remove ice and snow from their vehicles before they begin driving under the so-called Jessica’s Law.
