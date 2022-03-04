EATON — Nella Thompson and incumbent Chris Kennedy are running for a three-year seat on the Eaton School Board. Voting for town and school offices is Tuesday, March 8 at the Eaton Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The candidates were asked why they are the best choice to serve on the board. — Lloyd Jones
NELLA THOMPSON
I am proud to be a lifelong resident of the Mount Washington Valley. You could say the valley and I grew up together!
After graduating from Kennett High School in 1992, I attended and graduated from Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., with my degree in the administration of justice in 1996. After college, I returned home in 1998 to oversee all aspects of my family's businesses; Morning Star Custom Homes and Gray and Thompson Concrete Forms.
After the retirement of my parents, I chose to continue my career in sales and marketing and began selling vacation ownership at the Eastern Slope Inn in North Conway. This opportunity combined my love of the valley, local hospitality, travel and helping families make a lifetime of memories and has brought me to where I am today.
As a Realtor, I continue to help families build strong foundations here in the valley.
As a mother, I want the best possible foundation for my child's educational opportunities.
As a taxpayer, I want my tax dollar budgeted and used wisely.
As a community member, I want our children to have all the tools needed for success.
As a former, albeit brief, school board member, it opened my eyes as to how a small town board just falls in line with the recommendations of the superintendent.
As your elected school board member, I will work to hold the board(s) accountable and work towards regaining academic excellence within the SAU.
I will stand up for and be a voice for children and parents and I will question unnecessary spending that does not equate to more educated students for the taxpayer.
I am your voice for choice!
CHRIS KENNEDY
I am running for re-election to the Eaton School Board. For those of you who may not know me, my wife Heather and I moved with our family to Eaton in the summer of 2002. We were lucky to find a great old farmhouse in downtown Snowville, terrific neighbors and a welcoming community — we settled in.
Our children attended school in Conway, and our experience as parents in our local school system was a positive one. As the scoutmaster of Troop 150 in North Conway, I have also seen how other students and families experience our school community. Lastly, as a teacher in Tamworth, I have seen our schools from yet another perspective, from that of a sending district.
In 2010, I was approached to serve out the remaining term of a school board member that had passed away suddenly. During that initial time on the board, and under the leadership of longtime school board chair Jane Gray, I came to realize that the school board serves a very important function, even in a small community like ours. I have served, and been elected to the board since then; and when Jane retired in 2017, I took over as the board chair.
During this time I have developed a thorough understanding of how our school budget operates, and what impacts our costs. I also have a good sense of the quality of education, and the opportunities that our students receive in Conway. While no system is perfect, I believe we are part of a very good school system. Starting at Pine Tree and up through Kennett High School and the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center, our students receive a quality education.
The school board is also responsible to the taxpayers, to ensure that education dollars are spent wisely. We have a reasonable and steady tax rate in Eaton, especially over the past 10 years. Even though our student enrollment may fluctuate from year to year, the tax rate has been fairly stable.
Most recently, I have served as the Eaton representative on the valley-wide committee to explore the feasibility of a Cooperative District. The current 20-year tuition contract with Conway will expire within the next few years, and this group was formed to begin to look at the future of education in the valley. The primary concerns, which are shared by all the districts, are funding formulas and issues of governance. While the group ultimately decided that a Cooperative School District is not the best model for the valley, we gained valuable information that will help us as we move forward.
As we look to build the next long-term agreement I would like to continue to represent the interests of our students and the Eaton community. I ask for your vote, and I appreciate your continued support.
