EATON — Chris Kennedy wants to serve on the Eaton School Board and considers Eaton to be his home. He just is unable to live there right now.
Kennedy sold his house in 2020 and due to supply shortages has been delayed in building a new one on land his family purchased. He hopes to have a modular home built this summer.
Kennedy, who is running for re-election to the school board is being challenged for the three-year term by Nella Thompson, who believes Kennedy should live in the town.
“I don’t dislike Chris, I’m a rule follower,” Thompson said by phone Friday. “I’ve been told Chris has been living in Freedom and may have lived in Fryeburg.”
She added: “I think 15 months is a long time not to be living in the town.”
Kennedy, who’s been on the school board since 2010, said: “We sold our house and had already bought another lot, we have a septic plan and every intention to build as soon as we can.
He said Friday they had stayed with his in-laws in Freedom but are now staying with relatives in Fryeburg, Maine. “We went from one relative to another,” he said. “Eaton is our home.”
Kennedy said School Moderator Thaire Bryant and the board of selectmen told him, “You’re a resident here,” he said.
“They told me this sort of thing has happened before.”
Thompson reached out to Bryant last October about Kennedy’s residency.
“It has come to my attention that the Eaton School Board Chair Chris Kennedy is no longer a resident of Eaton,” Thompson wrote in an email Oct. 5.
“He has sold his house and is residing in Freedom with family,” she said.
“He no longer domiciles in Eaton. Therefore, as Town Moderator you should see to it that his name and his wife’s name be taken off the voter’s list. In addition, he should be removed from the Eaton School Board effective immediately. Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter. I look forward to hearing from you.”
Bryant responded also in an email.
“The Kennedys own land in Eaton, they are building a house in Eaton, they have an approved septic plan for that house and their mailing address is Eaton,” he wrote. “Their intention is to live in Eaton and they consider Eaton their residence, they are residents of Eaton for the purpose of voting and for Mr. Kennedy serving on the Eaton School Board.”
Bud Fitch, Elections Legal Counsel for the Secretary of State’s Office, told the Sun Friday if a person is on the voting checklist they do not lose their town of residence until such time that they establish a new domicile.
RSA 654:2, “Temporary Absence or Presence” states, “A domicile for voting purposes acquired by any person in any town shall not be interrupted or lost by a temporary absence therefrom with the intention of returning thereto as his or her domicile. Domicile for the purpose of voting as defined in RSA 654:1, once existing, continues to exist until another such domicile is gained. Domicile for purposes of voting is a question of fact and intention coupled with a verifiable act or acts carrying out that intent. A voter can have only one domicile for voting purposes.”
Fitch said anyone wishing to challenge the residency of someone on the checklist would need “to apply for a correction of the checklist” to the supervisors of the checklist. The supervisors, if they choose to, can ask an individual to provide proof within 30 days that the town is their primary residence.
After the decision of the supervisors is made, the person challenging the legal residence of an individual, if not satisfied by the ruling can take the case to Superior Court (654:42).
Voters will decide this race at Eaton Town Hall on Tuesday where voting occurs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
