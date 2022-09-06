LITTLETON — On Aug. 9, two individuals pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges in the 2nd Circuit Court in Littleton.

Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor both entered guilty pleas in exchange for each of them receiving a violation-level reckless conduct conviction and $200 fine, plus $48 penalty assessment. The criminal charges resulted from a rescue that occurred June 11. The rescue involved Fish and Game conservation officers as well as volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and New England K9 Drone Unit.

