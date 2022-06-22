CONWAY — Next stop, Seavey Street.
Passengers on the Conway Scenic Railroad’s Tuesday afternoon trains had to be rerouted to the North-South Road and then disembark on Seavey Street in North Conway after a pickup struck the train trestle on River Road.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
River Road was closed for 30 minutes and the 228 passengers on Conway’s popular tourist railroad got a little more sense of adventure than they planned for. However, the damage to the trestle by the distracted driver wasn’t as bad as feared.
“We were up and running and on time this morning,” Brian Solomon, manager of marketing and events for the Conway Scenic Railroad, said Wednesday.
“Along with our four daily trains, we had a special once-a-year train for the Granite State Ambassadors through White Mountain Attractions board at 10 a.m. and depart on time at 10:10 a.m.,” he said.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said his department received a report at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday that a white 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck had struck the west side of the trestle that goes from the crossing by White Mountain Oil south to the historic North Conway train station.
The operator of the pickup was Douglas Hall, 53, of Intervale, Mattei said, adding, “He said he was distracted, looked down for a second and then struck the bridge.”
Mattei said he does not expect there to be any criminal charges filed.
Mattei said the truck, which had to be towed from the scene, suffered extensive damage and was leaking fluids.
North Conway Fire Department also responded to the accident.
“The road was closed from 2:49 to 3:25 p.m.,” Mattei said.
While the bridge was being struck, two Conway Scenic trains were on return trips to the station. The Sawyer River Excursion train with 53 passengers was en route to North Conway from Sawyer River in Bartlett.
“We had to close the line and divert our trains down the Redstone branch, which runs parallel to the North-South Road,” Solomon said.
Passengers disembarked at the Seavey Street crossing with the assistance of emergency services, Solomon said, adding that the second train, the Mountaineer, was about an hour or so behind.
At 3:45 p.m., Sawyer River Excursion passengers exited the train in an orderly fashion, stepping down from the railcar directly onto the crosswalk.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece and other members of his department along with Conway police were on hand to direct traffic and assist anyone who needed a helping hand.
“We want to give a special thank you to North Conway Fire and Conway Police, who were very helpful,” Solomon said. “There was no blueprint for how to handle something like this. Everyone worked together great.”
Solomon also praised the Gibson Center for Senior Services and the Conway School District for supplying transportation back to the station for those who needed it.
“The Gibson Center staff helped a disabled person get off the train and back to the station,” he said. “We’re very appreciative of everyone’s help in protecting the passengers, the trains and the bridge.”
The Mountaineer train arrived about an hour after the Sawyer River Excursion train with 175 passengers and was unloaded in a similar fashion.
“Through all of this, the Mountaineer was only 10 minutes past schedule,” said Solomon.
Conway Scenic employees, including President and General Manager David Swirk, worked into the evening to repair the trestle.
Initially, it looked like the trains might spend the night on the tracks in Whitaker Woods.
“Everyone pulled together,” Solomon said. “The bridge was inspected and by 9 p.m. it was all fixed and the trains returned to the yard for the night.
“What could have been a bad situation, fortunately, turned out better than we could have thought. We had people come in and others stay late, but we were able to get both trains back to the station,” Swirk said.
Solomon added: “We would like to thank everyone that assisted, especially the North Conway Fire Department and Fire Chief (Preece), the Conway Police Department, the Gibson Center and the Conway School District’s bus department. Conway Scenic Railroad President and General Manager David Swirk said that we had a magnificent response. We’re very grateful to everyone who took part in this effort.”
The Mountaineer train, which runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, travels to the top of Crawford Notch offering rail enthusiasts a four to five-hour, 50-to-60-mile round-trip adventure.
The Sawyer River Excursion, which runs daily, to Sawyer River and back to the 1847 station in North Conway Village, covering 21 miles round-trip, usually takes two hours and 10 minutes.
“Enjoy an old-fashioned railroading experience with all trains departing from an 1874 train station in North Conway Village,” Conway Scenic’s website states. “Whether you choose one of Heritage Valley Excursions on the (Sawyer River) Train or take the Mountaineer to Crawford Notch, this is a journey back in time the whole family is sure to enjoy.”
