bill and jamel

Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres (right) is shown with Conway Planning Board member Bill Barbin at a recent board meeting. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — After many years, the Conway Planning Board is gearing up to update the town’s master plan, which was last done close to 20 years ago.

“Sections of the master plan have been updated over the past five or six years but it’s been since 2003 that the entire plan was updated,” said Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres.

