CONWAY — After many years, the Conway Planning Board is gearing up to update the town’s master plan, which was last done close to 20 years ago.
“Sections of the master plan have been updated over the past five or six years but it’s been since 2003 that the entire plan was updated,” said Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres.
Torres told the Sun that the town began advertising last month a request for proposals from master plan consultants, with submissions due Sept. 9.
After a consultant is hired, the plan is to hold public meetings in the fall and continuing into the winter. "We felt that would be better than in summer, when people are on vacation and traveling,” Torres said.
He said the consultant is needed as town planning staff are busy with day-to-day operations, especially since the valley has seen a flurry of commercial building activity.
He described the master plan as a “blueprint for future growth” and for setting community goals for how and where such growth should take place as well as such aspects as trail easements, affordable housing and Route 16 commercial strip architectural guidelines. Short-term rentals and public restrooms could also be included.
“I’m expecting a lot of applications. I think people will want to work with us,” said Torres, who said he is “excited to have this process taking place.”
He expects to get proposals from outside the immediate region, which he thinks would be good as it will bring in some fresh perspective.
“I think housing will be an interesting part of it. Since I have been here, that has been the No. 1 issue I have heard everyone talk about. We are a service and hospitality community, and we need a more diverse housing stock,” said Torrres.
Torres, 35, is the son of Ramona and Narcisco Torres of Denmark, Maine, and is a 2005 Fryeburg Academy graduate. Before returning to become Conway's town planner, he served as assistant planner in Scarborough, Maine.
Asked if has done a master plan before, he said: “Before this job I worked in Scarborough on regional planning and I worked for the city of Saco, Maine, and I worked on the city of Saco’s comprehensive plan, which is what Maine calls its master planning process."
Selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter pushed fellow selectmen in May to fund the master plan update by asking for up to $100,000 in the second round of the town’s $500,000 allotment of ARPA (American Recovery Program Act) funding.
Former Town Manager Tom Holmes, who retired Aug. 1, told selectmen at a recent meeting the town is expecting to receive that ARPA funding but hadn't gotten it yet.
He said he advised Torres to advertise for the consultant but to not pay anyone until the money arrives.
Porter said at a July 14 planning board session that the town was also still awaiting money promised by the Sununu administration to help towns with planning and housing.
“I’m pretty confident we will have that money so I am not nervous about it,” Torres said July 21.
In a follow-up interview this week, he said that he has been told that state InvestNH Housing funds can be used only for housing purpose and he therefore believes the funding ought to come from the ARPA funds as authorized by selectmen at their earlier meeting.
"We are in dire need of the master plan update, all of it, not just the housing. I told Johnny Eastman (Conway's new town manager) this morning the news about the InvestNH and that we should fully rely on the ARPA funds as OK'd by selectmen," said Torres.
