CONWAY – At 11:06 a.m. Thursday morning, as a crowd of about 25 gathered below, the top girder for the North Conway Fire Department fire station now under construction was put into place by lead connector Russell Schultz and Darren Cushman, both of SL Chasse Steel of Hudson.
At one end of the white-painted beam was an American flag and at the other a red firefighters flag, as Schultz and Cushman gingerly worked with the crane operator to guide the autographed steel girder into place at the top of what will be the station’s fire hose tower.
Past and present members of the department had signed the beam, as well as North Conway Water Precinct officials, construction crew members and others involved with the project.
Applause and shouts of “Hooray!” erupted from those gathered below, led by North Conway Water Precinct Vice Chair Suzanne Nelson, who chaired the Fire Expansion Committee that oversaw the plan to replace the former 1961-built fire station with a new, larger facility.
During the build, the fire department is housing equipment and dispatch personnel out of its Seavey Street garage and also store equipment at a rental facility at 690 East Conway Road.
The new station is taking shape at the same location on Norcross Circle, between the North Conway Country Club and the North Conway Train Station.
“It’s really exciting to be this far into the project,” said Nelson. “I have heard a lot of positive feedback from people who like what they are seeing.”
She reiterated that the committee was intent on coming up with a design that complemented North Conway Village.
“We worked with the architect very hard on that, because it will be an important building, and we wanted to make sure it blended in,” she said, crediting the committee and Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness as well as REI Service Corp. Property and Project Management of Concord, whose president Allen Clark is overseeing the project.
“I can’t wait for us to move in come the end of May,” added Nelson.
Project superintendent Robert Silva of Ricci Construction of Portsmouth agreed that it was an exciting day, and said the project is on schedule with a June 2021 targeted completion date as crews worked since July to break the ground, do excavation work and erect the steel frame of the two-story, five-bay structure which like its predecessor will feature a brick exterior.
The small ceremony began with brief remarks by North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, who has served as chief since April 2002. He posed by the beam for a photo with Assistant Chief Chad McCarthy and Deputy Chief Tim Anderson.
“I want to thank everyone who has been involved with this project and with the department, past and present, commissioners, committee members who have worked so hard on this and the taxpayers and community for its support,” said Preece, noting that the side of the beam signed by firefighters will be visible from the interior of the fire hose tower, while the other side signed by construction crew members will remain part of the building for as long as it stands.
“And now,” he said, “let’s hoist it up!”
A tall crane then lifted the beam, with Schultz and Cushman waiting on at the top of the tower.
Among those present were NCWP commissioners chair John Santuccio, former commissioner Jim Umberger and wife Karen, who is running for Republican state representative for Conway, as well as North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon.
Also present was veteran NCFS dispatcher Dale Hamilton, 84, who said seeing the new station taking shape is cause for celebration.
“It’s been a long time coming. We were so crowded in the old station,” said Hamilton, pausing to add, “I’ve been with the department since 1963, so the old station was 2 years old when I started.”
“It will outlast all of us,” said Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora, a former Center Conway Fire Chief.
NCWP Commissioner Bob Porter, who could not attend, sent his best wishes.
The 59-year-old former four-bay single-story brick station was razed July 13 to make way at the same site for the new, larger $6.7 million station that North Conway Water Precinct voters approved at the precinct’s annual meeting in June by a vote of 45-3.
Preece says the new station wlll be a “clean” building, safer for the health of firefighters to better steer clear of carcinogens when returning fro a call.
According to renderings, the new brick building will have five bays, a “dirty” holding area, clock tower and offices on the northern end. Above the offices would be an upstairs area with a kitchen and living area for the firefighters. The lower level will have a small conference room and office for the chief as well as support spaces for accessing the vehicle bays. Upstairs, there will be a training/common room, bunk room and kitchen space and an atrium over the rescue vehicle bay.
Excavation work was done by Gordon T. Burke & Sons, Inc. of Conway. Giguerre Electric of Laconia is also among the contractors involved as well as Chadwick Mechanical, also of Laconia, which is installing the plumbing and heating.
Overseeing the project is a task force team comprised of Preece, Anderson, McCarthy, Clark, John Ricci of Ricci Construction;and architect Chris Salomon of Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness.
Project financial partner is Krista Goodson of Northway Bank.
For more information, call the NCWP at (603) 356-5382 or go to ncwpnh.org or ncwpfirestation.org.
