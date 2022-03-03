OSSIPEE — Two incumbent planning board members, Sharon "Sharie" Cohen, planning board chair, and Condict Billings, are facing a challenge from Donna Sargent. Voting is set for March 8 from 10 a.m.-7 pm at town hall. Sargent did not respond to repeated requests for comment and did not appear in candidates night Monday.
Sharon Cohen
My name is Sharie Cohen and I am running for re-election for the town of Ossipee Planning Board. I have been on the planning board for three years and have served as chairman for the last two. When I ran the first time, my goals were to guide the planning board into a kinder, gentler body and to make the process of coming before us easier and more user-friendly.
I believe our job here is to serve the Ossipee residents to help make their own goals happen to the best of our ability and with the least amount of hassle. With that comes responsibility; we must follow all laws, RSAs and zoning ordinances equally and fairly, and we must preserve the Ossipee we all know and love.
I believe we have made progress in this, and although there is always more work to be done and improvements we can make, we have come a long way.
A major project we have decided to tackle is to update our master plan and with that, to evaluate our current zoning to see what changes, if any, would benefit not only our current needs, but our needs of the future.
Ossipee is unique in that it is comprised of distinct sections of town with individual needs and features. We have the rural and historic Granite area, Ossipee Corner, Center Ossipee, the West Ossipee flying communities, historic Water Village, and of course the Route 16 corridor. One size does not fit all in Ossipee and we must be careful to preserve each area’s distinct traits as we deal with growth, housing, and economic development. It is important that we do not change our town to something it is not — people choose Ossipee not for the suburbs or city it could become, but for the peaceful forests, lakes, farms and mountains it has.
First and foremost I am a resident of Ossipee just like the rest of you. I work with you, play with you and do business with you. I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve you all — so much so, I have never missed a meeting! It has been a wonderful learning experience and I have met so many wonderful people I am proud to call my neighbors. Many of you tell me your concerns and hopes for Ossipee and I hope I am able to parlay all I have learned in my first three years into the next three years to even better serve you.
Condict Billings
Why am I running for re-election to the Ossipee Planning Board? In 1998, Ossipee showed what a town it was when my wife Debra died after giving birth to Savannah and Sheldon. The support that was given to my family was to say very overwhelming.
The fire that destroyed our home in 2003 when our son Ethan saved his younger sister Savannah, again this town showed their true colors. I could not express what pride I felt that the town would rally around my family again. What or how could I ever repay the town and the residents who gave so much to us?
When the older girls got to an age that I could leave them to look after the younger children for a few hours, I ran for the planning board with the blessing of my children. I was blessed to become a member. I felt that I was at long last able to start to repay the town that stood by me and my family in our time of need. I had been serving for a few years when I found out that I had skin cancer that ended up in my throat. While the radiation killed my voice box I still attend each and every meeting which meant that someone else had to tell the others what I had said.
The makeup of the board has changed over the years but the mission is still the same. State RSAs and the town ordinances which the board is ruled by are changing on a yearly basis so we have to educate ourselves yearly.
The town as we see it today is not what you will have tomorrow. This past year has seen a few large parcels of land sold. What does this mean for our town? Will the housing market become affordable for our children? Will there be more industry so that there are well paying jobs for the people of this town? Should we be changing the zoning ordinances regarding certain zones as some people are saying? The above questions are all very relevant to the planning board as the master plan is being revised.
In a recent planning board meeting, a person presented to discuss potentially building a 600 housing project, a new storage unit and a boundary line adjustment. The planning board then had public hearing on a renewal of a gravel pit and two site plan reviews. The planning board did some work on the master plan. The board is very busy at every meeting and it's imperative to know the zoning ordinances, and New Hampshire RSA regulations to ensure fair consideration to all applicants.
I am asking you to re-elect me to the planning board so I may continue to repay the debt I feel I owe to our great town.
