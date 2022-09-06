MOULTONBOROUGH — Three Republicans are running in the Sept. 13 primary for two seats. Before redistricting, House District 3 consisted of Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth and had two seats. Now, it has two seats and represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. There is a contested Republican primary between incumbent Karel Crawford and challengers Richard Brown and George Mottram. All three are from Moultonborough.
Candidates were asked the following questions:
In a few sentences describe what you want voters to know about your family, work and public service history? What are the one or two most compelling reasons why you think you'd make a good state representative? What are the one or two bills that were passed this session that are the most important to you and ones that didn't pass you saw as lost opportunities? What are the top few issues that you see which face your district?Would you vote for former president Donald Trump if he runs again, and, if so, do you support his contention that the election was stolen? If he doesn't run, who do you like?
Richard Brown
1. My family is the most important aspect of my life and one of the reasons why I live in New Hampshire. My Mother who is about to turn 90 in September currently lives in the wonderful assisted living community of Taylor Home in Laconia. I have 2 brothers and a sister.
This is the year that I become an empty nester. My youngest son entered his second year at CU Boulder as a Computer Science major. My oldest son currently works as a landscaper, but is about to spend a few months in Thailand training at a school in the Marshall art of Muay Thai and then plans to join the military.
If you check my Website, you will see that I have a wide range of jobs in my background. I’m proud of my 6 years in the military as a Paratrooper and Infantry NCO at the age of 20 and the life experience, confidence I gained and the brotherhood I became a part of. Military service may have been the defining time of my life. I went to College after the military and became a Civil Engineer. I helped build Seabrook Station and then moved on to UPS where I finally retired as the Corporate head of the the Project Management, Environmental Engineering and Safety groups for Engineering Worldwide. After retiring I attended the NH Fire Academy and became a call fireman here in Moultonborough for 11 years. I served as a Schoolboard member and Chair of our Capital improvement committee and other committees for our town.
2. The most compelling reasons why I would make a good State Representative are…
a. My son said to me that he was concerned about the future and the way our country is going. Many people in our communities feel the same.
b. I plan to represent all the people of Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth regardless of party affiliation.
c. I know that I can make a difference.
3. The bills that come to mind concern Education Accounts and phase out of Interest and Dividends taxes. However, I’m most interested in moving forward with securing Parental Rights and and securing our voting process. When on the School board, I always looked at what was best for the students and the parents who wanted to be sure their kids got the right education. On Voting rights I support the fact that you should be a resident and citizen of the United States in order to vote.
4. If we don’t support our small businesses and work with them to get the appropriate level of licensing(less if possible)and limit our taxes on them…we won’t have small business or jobs in our communities! To protect and maintain our individual liberties, rights and freedoms
5. I will vote for the person who is the best candidate at the time of the next Presidential election . As an engineer I always look at the facts and make a decision based on them. I’ve seen a lot of news on both sides regarding the last election…it seems like there was ballot harvesting and all kinds of things going on in the last election but, I simply am not in a position to know.
Crawford
1. My husband and I have lived in Moultonborough for 44 years, we have two daughters and two grandchildren. My husband is retired from the NH State Police and I own Red Hill Driving School and have been teaching Driver Education for 24 years. I have served my community for 28 years in many rolls, School Board, Selectboard, and State Representative and in May I was elected to the Moultonborough Selectboard.
2. I have been a NH State Representative for the past 10 years, I know what makes me a good representative is my ability to listen to all sides, my willingness to compromise, my good common sense and my love for this state and country.
3. We passed good legislation this term, we sent over 60 million dollars to municipalities for local roads and bridges and a one-time payment to municipalities to reduce retirement payments and provide property tax relief. We also reformed the definition of “veteran” to ensure that any veteran who served in any active-duty status and continues to serve qualified for the veterans’ property tax credit. A bill that I am still working on is the “rear facing” car-seat bill that is in a study committee. This bill passed the House and was put into a study committee by the Senate, I was disappointed that we did not pass this bill this term.
4. With the economic climate that we are in and for the next few years, my concerns are educational funding, local property taxes and fuel prices.
5. I find this question particularly interesting since we are not voting for a President in this election. I am a Republican, I have always been a Republican, I do not always agree with my party when it comes to some legislation, but if my party, after going through the proper process of nominating a candidate for President, and if that nomination is former President Trump, I will vote for him because he is my parties’ choice. I do not believe that the election was stolen.
George Mottram
My name is George Mottram, and I am running for New Hampshire Carroll County District 3 State Representative. I tremendously love meeting and talking with people and helping people in need of help.
I am married with two grown children, both boys served in the U.S.M.C. and are now serving as Police Officers in New Hampshire for over 16 years, and I have four beautiful grandchildren.
One hundred percent Service Connected Disabled Veteran - United States Marine Corps G. R Mottram - General Contractor/Builder for 50+ years in Business with 25 employees. Vice President - World Apostolate of Fatima, USA, Washington, NJ Founder - Marine Corps League in NH, 1982. Helped to establish the site of the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. President - Moultonboro Lions Club. Became President and started the Annie Fortes Up Syndrome Fund; Scholarships for medical students training Down Syndrome. Bachelor of Science Degree - (BS) Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA – 1994 Master of Business Administration Degree - (MA) SNHU, Manchester, NH 1999 Certificates in Fundamentals of Project Management Practices - Villa Nova University - 2002
The main reason I decided to run for state representative is the overwhelming problems facing our country and state and how it affects our families and their future. Enough is enough, it is time to get in the fight and try with the help of God, to make the necessary changes for a better life and to live free, or die.
There are two bills that I am very much interested in and the first one is “Abortion." I don’t feel that it goes far enough in stopping the killing of God’s children. The second bill was the bill on “Parental Rights” and I believe this bill is necessary to help parents keep their families together. No Woke or CRT in our schools.
A few of the top issues that I see facing our district is high heating oil cost, food cost, increased taxes, and the increase of drugs and illegal immigrants.
The truth of the matter is this; If former president Donald J. Trump was still in office, we would not be having the problems I have previously mentioned above, and I will very happily vote for him again, should he decide to run again.
Anyone that is still undecided as to whether the election was voter fraud or not, should watch the documentary, “2000 Mules” produced by Dinesh D’Souza and that will remove all doubt for sure. Now, if the former president should decide not to run (just kidding) then I might decide to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, or maybe Sen. Ted Cruz. But, don’t worry! After the FBI raided former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, that pretty much made the decision for him to say I am in, “enough is enough.”
Please vote September 13, 2022 for George Mottram, Carroll District 3 State Representative
