HART’S LOCATION — The Saunders family who operated the Grafton Lumber Co. and owned the White Mountains town of Livermore came from Lawrence, Mass.
Patriarch Daniel Saunders Sr. (1796-1872) was founder of Lawrence and builder of the dam and waterway system that powered the famous mill complex there. He was reputedly an early abolitionist leading the local anti-slavery movement. It is also reported that his home was a stop on the Underground Railroad.
He was the father of five children, including of importance to this Livermore story two sons, Daniel Saunders Jr. (1822-1917) and Charles W. Saunders (1824-1891).
It was son Daniel Jr. who gave Livermore its name, with his marriage to Mary Livermore in 1846. Mary was the granddaughter of Samuel Livermore, a member of the Continental Congress, a New Hampshire Supreme Court justice and U.S. senator.
Daniel Jr. was a successful Boston attorney and served terms in the Massachusetts House and Senate and as mayor of Lawrence.
Brother Charles (CW) also married into an influential family when he wed Caroline O.D. Norcross of Lowell in 1850. Her father, Nicholas G. Norcross, had built a reputation as a timber baron in Maine and he subsequently made some of the New Hampshire’s largest land purchases at the time, buying over 120,000 acres in two separate parcels.
It is said that Norcross’ New Hampshire lumber was incorporated into many of the homes in Lowell and Lawrence.
CW was then employed by Norcross, driving logs down the Merrimack from Woodstock until 1882.
In 1864, he and his brother secured timber rights for the Saunders family in the Swift, Saco and Sawyer river drainages, then referred to as the “Elkins Grant,” which totaled about 75,000 acres. But it would take another decade before the construction of the Sawyer River Railroad and creation of Livermore.
In 1877, the Saunderses began construction of the railroad that would eventually run to the slopes of Mounts Kancamagus and Huntington.
At the height of the railroad logging era there were 17 operating logging operations using railroads to move logs in the White Mountains. In 1907, 650 million board feet of lumber was being harvested annually.
The town of Livermore was incorporated on July 11, 1876, by the Legislature. Its 75,000 acres were roughly divided, with 30,000 acres in the Saco watershed and 45,000 acres in the Pemigewassett watershed, with other land in the Mad River and Swift River drainages.
The vague boundaries of the town later came to be a serious problem for the Saunders family and the subject of numerous court battles, in particular with J.E Henry of Lincoln. For nearly 15 years, this was a problem for both landowners and it wasn’t until 1901 with another act of the Legislature that the problem was remedied by dividing lands to Livermore or Lincoln according to the mountain drainage.
Livermore was home to about 200 people, according to Cort Hansen and Dr. Peter Crane’s research. The centerpiece was the mill, which employed 20-25 people. In the surrounding forest, upwards of 50 loggers, teamsters and rail men worked. The main street was known as “Railroad Row” with dozens of houses located within the immediate area. All the structures were owned by the Saunders family.
Population growth was quick, and an unofficial count of the population by the New Hampshire Register and Farmer’s Almanac listed 45 people in 1878 and 200 in 1879. A post office and school were established, with the post office opening in 1881.
Livermore once suffered a smallpox outbreak that took over 40 lives. An account of this comes by accident in the writings of George F. Morris who wrote of coming upon a single grave site in the early 1900’s in a remote spot in the woods.
Morris mentioned his discovery to Daniel Saunders, who told him that years earlier there had been a smallpox outbreak in his camp with many deaths, and all the bodies had been buried near where Morris had discovered his marker.
Families had been notified of the deaths but only one deceased man’s family had erected a stone marker.
“There are no state records of these deaths, but reporting disease mortality was in its infancy and this laxity was common in other parts of the state. In Peter Crane’s dissertation on Livermore he noted that Dr. Leonard Eudy, a physician who resided in Bartlett had died of smallpox in November of 1877 after visiting a nearby logging camp which is presumed to be Livermore” Hansen related.
Crane’s writing uses census reports to provide a glimpse of Livermore during its life. The 1880 census provided these details: The mill normally employed 20 workers, all male over the age of 16, with as many as 25 employed. Workers labored 11 hour per day, with skilled laborers earning $1.75 per day, average wages were $1.25 per day. He wrote that the payroll for the prior 12 months was $8,000.
Crane noted that CW Saunders died early in the Sawyer River Railroad period in 1891. After the deaths of Daniel in 1917, and Daniel’s son Charles G. in 1918, the company was run by people representing the family estate until 1928.
In November of 1927, heavy rains brought floods to the Sawyer River Valley, washing out rail bed, trestles and bridges along the river. The close proximity of the railroad tracks to the river in 1927 resulted in over 6 miles of lost tracks from the flood. As a result, the mill was closed in 1928. In 1929, the company’s Clinton Nash contacted the USFS to “discuss the possibilities of the Saunders estate selling their holdings in Livermore.”
After negotiations, a purchase and sale agreement was signed by the Saunders sisters in 1935. In the end, the sisters sold their land for $10 per acre, giving them more than $250,000.
As a clause in the sale, the Saunders sisters were allowed to use their home until their passing. Final payment was made by the government in 1937. Nash then conveyed the schoolhouse property to the government.
Nash, also the town’s postmaster, closed the post office in 1931. Houses began to fall off the tax rolls, either being valueless, burned, or deliberately destroyed, so that by 1936 only six homes remained along with the mill, the store and storehouse.
In 1936, the voter checklist contained only eight names (seven went for Roosevelt and one for Landon in the national election that year).
The town report for that year produced a short, two-paragraph statement: “Practically the entire township was taken by the United States Government on Jan. 20, 1937. There remain a very small amount of taxable property, and no town meeting was called for the election of town officers for the year 1937 and 1938. The town will be unorganized.” (from Crane’s research)
Between 1935 and 1937, Nash had dismantled some of the improvements in Livermore, selling some of the machinery and removing the rails from the railroad bed.
The Saunders family did continue to sell pulp wood off their lands up until the timber lands were sold to the Forest Service in 1937.
The last full-time inhabitant of the town, Joe Platt (caretaker for the Saunders family) left Livermore in 1949. That same year, the Forest Service began construction of the new Sawyer River Road. In 1951 the town of Livermore was dissolved by the state Legislature.
Today, there are reportedly no direct descendants of the Saunders family left, as the last of the Saunders family died in 1949.
The White Mountain National Forest advises that all visitors to the site today show respect for the resource and leave everything undisturbed.
For more information, call the U.S. Forest Service’s Saco Ranger Station at (603) 447-5448.
