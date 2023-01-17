Dylan Kirschbaum.jpg

Dylan Kirschbaum is seen with his dog, Z. Kirschbaum lost everything when a fire destroyed the house he was renting in Lovell, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Bond MacGillavray was not the only person affected by the fire that destroyed the house he owned at 506 Christian Hill Road in Lovell, Maine.

Dylan Kirschbaum, a tenant who had only recently moved into the house with his dog, said he lost just about everything when the building went up in flames last Thursday evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.