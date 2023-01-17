LOVELL, Maine — Bond MacGillavray was not the only person affected by the fire that destroyed the house he owned at 506 Christian Hill Road in Lovell, Maine.
Dylan Kirschbaum, a tenant who had only recently moved into the house with his dog, said he lost just about everything when the building went up in flames last Thursday evening.
Fortunately, he was away from home when the fire started, and his dog, Z, was with him.
“My friends make fun of me for bringing my dog everywhere, but if he had been in the house, it would have been a totally different experience,” he said.
As it was, he said, a neighbor alerted him to the fire, and he rushed home, arriving in time to watch the building burn to the ground.
By all accounts, the fire took hold quickly and the building was fully involved by the time firefighters got there around 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Lovell Fire Chief Mark Moulton said Tuesday that the fire was reported by a neighbor who saw flames coming out of the basement area and wrapping around the porch.
“We had somebody there within 5-7 minutes of the call but there was nothing we could do,” Moulton said, to save the building. It is not uncommon, he said for such an old building to go up quickly.
Moulton said Tuesday that investigators can’t be sure how the fire started but they believe it may have had something to do with a well pump in the basement.
Kirschbaum said firefighters told him nothing could be done to save the house, which had stood on the site since 1850.
With about two dozen firefighters from Lovell and mutual aid departments in Fryeburg, Saco Valley, Sweden and Stoneham, the crews worked to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring buildings in the village.
Moulton said the fire was so hot it could have caused nearby trees and buildings to spontaneously burst into flames.
“It was shaky for a few minutes but it wasn’t very long. The building was down in 20 to 30 minutes,” he said.
Crews stayed on the site until about 1:30 a.m. putting the fire was out, which included excavating debris to make sure that it was out.
Kirschbaum, who has worked as a bartender at Cafe Noche in Conway Village and the Red Parka Pub in Glen, said his grandmother set up a GoFundMe page to help him (gofundme.com/f/home-lost-by-spontaneous-fire).
She wrote: “Left with just what was on his person, after watching a bulldozer stamping out the last flames, he was only able to recover 2 of his cast iron pans.
“My grandson was born in the Mount Washington Valley and has been a part of the community for the majority of his life. Now in the middle of a New England winter, Dylan and his German Shepherd, Z, are looking for a place to stay, some clothes, and help to get their lives back together. Anything you can spare will be greatly appreciated.”
By Monday night, the page had raised $5,449 toward a $15,000 goal.
Kirschbaum said he worked with investigators to give them clues in determining the cause of the blaze but he believes no official cause has been determined.
Lovell Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s Office could not be reached for further information.
While MacGillavray was not himself living in the home at the time of the fire (he lives in Center Conway), he, too, lost many possessions stored in the old family home.
He has set up a GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/4x2ajfxb to help him rebuild. As of Monday night, the page has raised $10,497 of a $300,000 goal.
