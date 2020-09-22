CONWAY — The Conway man, who shot video of his own arrest — which involved being Tased and pepper sprayed near Story Land in Glen in June, "objected" to the charges against him and also objected to the judge entering "not guilty" pleas on his behalf.
But the man left the door open to negotiating the disposition of his charges with the police chief over the next month or so.
Chris Spinney, 35, of Conway was pulled over for having an outdated inspection sticker on the windshield of the Ford Taurus he was driving by Bartlett Police Cpl. Justin Washburn while Spinney was his way to work as a cook at a Jackson restaurant on June 6. Spinney's young son and Spinney's girlfriend, Heather Perry, were also in the car. Perry also filmed the arrest.
According to police, Washburn asked Spinney for his license and registration and warned that failure to comply would result in being charged with disobeying a police officer. Spinney refused, and Washburn told him he was under arrest.
Bartlett Police Chief Christopher Keaton said Spinney resisted, and Washburn Tased him. When Spinney reportedly continued to resist, he was pepper-sprayed by Jackson Police Officer Martin Bourque, whom Washburn had radioed for backup.
Spinney was charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, driving after suspension or possession of license required and uninspected motor vehicle.
On Tuesday, Spinney and Keaton were before Conway Circuit Judge Charles Greenhalgh for a case status hearing, which lasted 10 minutes and was conducted by phone.
During the hearing, Greenhalgh said he wanted to read the charges to Spinney and get Spinney to enter a plea on each.
"You have a constitutional right to know what you've been charged with," said Greenhalgh. "To my recollection this was the first time I've had you appear on the phone that you've talked with me so I think it would be appropriate for you to understand the charges against you or at least hear them from the court."
Spinney had a case status hearing in August but failed to appear. Greenhalgh entered an electronic bench warrant and set bail at $2,500 because of "defendant's repeated failure to appear." Spinney was bailed and released later that week.
Spinney agreed and Greenhalgh read each charge aloud. After reading the first charge, disobeying an officer, Greenhalgh asked Spinney to enter a plea.
"I wish to object to this complaint," said Spinney.
When Greenhalgh entered a plea of "not guilty" on Spinney's behalf, Spinney replied, "I also wish to object to that, your honor."
Greenhalgh said Spinney's objections were "noted."
Spinney and Greenhalgh went through this pattern for each of the other three charges.
Spinney fancies himself as an "American National" and "New Hampshire State citizen." As such, he says and that police have power over people only if they don’t dispute it.
Spinney also declined court appointed counsel to represent him.
Chief Keaton told the judge that on Sept. 11, he sent Spinney an email with a proposed plea deal and a few days later he sent Spinney the same offer by U.S. Mail, and Spinney sent an email back but that didn't address the plea offer.
Keaton offered to meet with Spinney face to face to discuss his offer.
"I appreciate that, Christopher James here, and I would be willing to discuss with the chief," said Spinney.
Greenhalgh said that the next status conference could be held in 30 days.
"Mr. Spinney, I will give you a call probably Thursday afternoon," said Keaton.
Spinney referred to himself as "Christopher James" who was appearing "for Mr. Spinney." He politely corrected the judge and police chief any time they called him Mr. Spinney.
Spinney replied, "Christopher James here. That would be fine."
