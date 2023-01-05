CONWAY — In an unprecedented move, selectmen are asking the planning board to revisit its Dec. 8 decision to grant parking waivers for a proposed Tarberry Companies food hall at the Shops at Norcross Place in North Conway Village.
The letter was signed on behalf of the entire board of selectmen by chair David Weathers.
The action follows a meeting in non-public session at selectmen’s Dec. 20 meeting with Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
According to the selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter, who spoke to the Sun after the letter was sent to the planning board, DegliAngeli was concerned that a precedent would be set were the parking waiver to stand.
“Paul D was concerned because with the waiver, you’re not talking 10 or 20 spaces — there’s a deficit of 140 spaces, which equates to an 86 percent deficit over what it already was for a retail operation and now you’re talking a change of use to a restaurant,” Porter told the Sun on Wednesday.
Weathers on behalf of the board of selectmen wrote in the letter:
“The Board of Selectmen respectfully ask that the Planning Board re-hear the request for a waiver from parking (on the Tarberry food court) application. The applicant has requested relief from providing 86 percent of required parking spaces. The project requires 282 spaces and is providing 39 spaces. The Planning Board recently granted the applicant an unprecedented waiver from the required amount of parking. We are concerned that the (Planning) Board made this decision based on the information at the time and wanted to make certain that this was the Board’s intent.”
Selectmen noted that Town Planner Jamel Torres on Dec. 1 had written that staff “is generally comfortable with this waiver request,” but selectmenwrote that “the town planner was expressing his opinion.”
It continued, “Other members of staff, including the town engineer, were not consulted and absent supporting documentation cannot make this statement.
“The waiver request was incorrectly written. Nowhere in the waiver request is it stated that that the applicant is asking for relief of 243 of the required 282 spaces (86 percent). The waiver request states that the previous use operated at a deficit of 185 spaces with no adverse effect to the village, Therefore, implies that an additional 138-space deficit can also be absorbed by the village,” the letter continued.
“The Board (of Selectmen) is not comfortable absent supporting documentation and analysis that the village has the capacity to absorb the additional 138-space deficit above and beyond the existing 105-space deficit. Technically, the 105-space deficit cannot be considered as this is a Change-of-Use application; hence, the question to the Planning Board is can a waiver be granted for 243 spaces,” Weathers wrote.
The letter went on to ask the planning board to require the applicant to provide analysis/supporting documentation for the waiver, noting that is the “usual and customary practice.”
In a statement released Thursday, the Berry Companies (parent company of the Tarberry Companies) wrote:
“We at the Berry Companies are pleased that the Planning Board approved our renovation of Norcross Place (the former Olympia Sports) into a food hall, with three locally owned eateries and nightlife. Although we are disappointed with this delay, we have great respect for the team at Conway Town Hall, the Board of Selectman, and the Planning Board, and we look forward to working with all groups to satisfy their questions,” the statement said.
“Our project is designed to improve the community and we are happy to report that we have heard no opposition to our project. When Joe Berry purchased this historic property in the early 1990s, it was mostly vacant. He worked hard to bring this area back to life and we’re grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the next chapter,” it concluded.
Porter said the planning board could revisit granting the waiver, as selectmen have requested, or may opt not to. “I don’t know what is going to happen,” said Porter.
“This has never happened in my time as selectman or my years on the planning board. The planning board could have the rehearing or they could just take it under advisement, I am not sure,” he said.
Saying he is aware of the delays that the request puts on the Tarberry Companies, Porter said he consulted with town staff Wednesday about whether the planning board could meet earlier by holding an emergency meeting Jan. 12 rather than wait until its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 26. However, he was told the request for rehearing does not meet the criteria for an emergency meeting nor would it meet adequate public noticing time guidelines.
At the planning board’s conditional approval on Dec. 8, Tarberry had told the board that he hoped to get construction started following Christmas vacation week with a targeted completion date of early summer.
Voting in the affirmative at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting were Porter along with chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers and members Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin, Mark Hounsell and Erik Corbett.
The board granted the waiver request for parking after Tarberry explained the food court would be “grab-and-go” during the day and at night parking would up in the village after most businesses close at 5 p.m. Therefore, nighttime patrons would be able to park along Main Street and nearby side streets.
He said the former Olympia store required 145 spaces but the lot had 40, meaning a deficit of 105. He said the proposed new change of use to a food court for the 358-seat food hall would require 282 spaces and is providing 39 spaces.
“We feel that there is not a parking issue here, that this is the way the village works,” said Tarberry.
“For the vast majority of the time, there are very busy events like the Fourth of July, where parking is a challenge in the village. But basically, we feel like the current use will really operate during the day to serve existing customers. And the idea is that it’s going to be grab-and-go quick service food. So it’s a place for people who are going to the train or shopping, or going to the park to just grab a bite to eat,” he said. “At night when the parking in the village is much less constrained that’s when we propose that the nightlife and parking should work pretty well.”
The Dec. 8 vote followed an Oct. 27 presentation by Tarberry. The Dec. 8 and latest discussions took place against the backdrop of the town’s proposed paid parking plan, which if it goes forward, may install metered parking along Main Street and side streets in North Conway Village from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
