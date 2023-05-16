TAMWORTH — A Tamworth man Monday pleaded not guilty to criminal threatening after allegedly revving a chain saw and making verbal threats at a state trooper last Friday.
The criminal threatening complaint against Crosby Alward, 35, of Tamworth is charged as a Class B felony.
The investigation was conducted by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Rowe. The probable cause statement says that State Trooper Jevin Fortin of Tamworth-based Troop E was off-duty and in his home May 12 when he called for assistance with an “incident” he was having with his neighbor, Alward.
“Alward was standing on the property line, revving a chain saw to the point it caused Trooper Fortin to be alarmed,” said Rowe. He said Fortin went to the window to see where Alward actually was. When Alward realized Fortin was paying attention he started yelling at him, “F****** State Trooper, I’ll kill you.”
Rowe wrote that Alward cursed at Fortin multiple times.
“Fortin felt threatened by this behavior,” said Rowe.
The sheriff’s office applied for an arrest warrant, and Alward was arrested that day.
“Based on the aforementioned information, there is probable cause to believe that Alward committed the crime of criminal threatening, in that he threatened to kill Trooper Fortin while activating a chain saw in a manner meant to terrorize said Trooper Fortin,” said Rowe.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri on Monday agreed there was probable cause to believe Alward committed a felony offense.
Alward waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty through paperwork submitted by his attorney, Alan Hassler of the public defender’s office.
After a hearing Monday, Attorri ordered Alward to be held without bail. Court paperwork says Attorri found “clear and convincing evidence” that Alward’s release would endanger Alward’s own safety or the safety of the public.
“The defendant is being treated for mental health issues and is currently on conditional discharge from NHH (New Hampshire Hospital),” said Attorri in his order. “The court recommends that HOC (House of Correction) coordinate with NHH regarding care.”
Alward’s next court date is a status conference June 26.
