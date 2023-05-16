Crosby Alward Facebook

Crosby Alward of Tamworth is accused of threatening a state trooper with a chainsaw. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — A Tamworth man Monday pleaded not guilty to criminal threatening after allegedly revving a chain saw and making verbal threats at a state trooper last Friday.

The criminal threatening complaint against Crosby Alward, 35, of Tamworth is charged as a Class B felony.

