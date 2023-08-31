KLP attorney Demetrio Aspiras III (standing) argues the case “Christopher Andrews and Kelly Andrews v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct” Sept. 15, 2022, before the state Supreme Court (from left: Anna Barbara “Bobbie” Hantz Marconi, Gary E. Hicks, Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald, James P. Bassett and Patrick E. Donovan) as the Andrewses’ lawyer, John Cronin, listens. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius hears the suit filed by Christopher and Kelly Andrews against Kearsarge Lighting Precinct on April 27. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
KEARSARGE — In a decision delivered Thursday, the state Supreme Court said the Superior Court may take a second look at the case, Christopher Andrews and Kelly Andrews v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, in which a Massachusetts couple sued over their right to run a non-owner-occupied short-term rental in their Kearsarge property. The high court essentially said that the Superior Court erred when it denied the Andrewses the ability to challenge the “guest” provision of the KLP ordinance.
The high court did agree with the KLP on a number of other points such as rejecting the Andrewses various other claims including due process (including regarding KLP officials’ alleged bias), equal protection, selective enforcement, administrative gloss, and that KLP regulation amounted to a taking.
