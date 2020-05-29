CONWAY — Gov. Chris Sununu is lightening the state’s COVID-19 restrictions for lodgings — hotels, motels, inns and Airbnb rentals.
In addition, he is “loosening the clamps” on day camps, overnight camps and houses of worship in the state next month.
However, Sununu also said that his Stay at Home order will remain in place for two more weeks and then be re-evaluated on June 9.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, the governor said New Hampshire lodging establishments can start taking reservations as of Monday, June 1, and will be permitted to open next Friday, June 5, to Granite State residents.
During his press conference, Sununu said driver’s education testing can resume next Monday and that places of worship can immediately open to small congregations of no more than 40 percent.
He gave the green light to summer day camps to start June 22, with overnight children’s camps allowed to open June 28.
“We believe that the guidance we’re putting out today is a solid foundation to at least get the ball rolling, get started,” he said. “And we’ll watch the data over the next few weeks and hopefully be able to take another step forward.”
Sununu called summer camps for children “essential. As governor, I’ve had an amazing opportunity to visit so many of them. We talked about the YMCAs and the Boys and Girls Clubs or some of the smaller private camps all across the state providing incredible opportunities to kids,” he said.
“It isn’t just the fun and games and the enjoyment of going out in the summer and going to a day camp. For some of these organizations, they might be providing the only meal of the day for those kids, and to have them open and operational to provide not the child-care services, that’s a very different operation, but still has some of the same results, and allowing parents some of the flexibility to go back to work as we flex things open,” Sununu said.
“Day camps are really, really important all across the state. So we worked very hard. And, again, our hats off to the Department of Public Health, who really dug into this very, very deeply,” he said.
Sununu said the availability of data, testing and PPE (personal protection equipment) is what has enabled the loosening of some restrictions.
Before Sununu’s announcements, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced that anyone in the state who wants one can now get a test for coronavirus.
The state now has sufficient resources that testing does not need to be limited to special populations, such as those over 60 or who have other risk factors.
Shibinette said that anyone who wants to get a test can go to the state’s website at nh.gov/covid19 and sign up for one at any of the fixed-site locations that have been set up around the state.
The state also is now partnering with CVS drugstore locations in Concord, Hampton, Hookset and Nashua for testing.
Shibinette reported six new deaths and 107 positive tests for the coronavirus at Friday’s press conference.
The six people who died, four men and two women, were all over age 60, all residents of Hillsboro County, and all associated with a long-term care facility.
There were two new hospitalizations Friday, bringing total hospitalizations to 440, which remains at about 10 percent of the total number of cases (4,492) that have been identified in New Hampshire.
Shibinette announced a new outbreak at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, as well as clusters of illness on some floors at Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospitals, both in Manchester. The state is working with those facilities on contact tracing for affected individuals.
Sununu had shut down lodging options in the state last month in an effort to keep visitors from states that had high COVID-19 numbers at home.
“On Monday, April 6, we closed hotels and short-term rentals for what we deemed as leisurely purposes,” he said. “We did keep them open for essential workers and vulnerable populations, such as victims of domestic violence or child abuse, things of that nature, we wanted to make sure that they would always have a safe place to stay.”
Sununu said the state “put the clamps down on those rentals so as not to incentivize folks specifically from out of state from coming up here, bringing in from areas of higher impact of COVID up into New Hampshire.”
“We are announcing that hotels and short-term rentals may resume on June 5, that’s this Friday, June 5,” he said.
“Effective immediately hotels, inns, bed-and-breakfasts, short-term rentals like Airbnb can start taking reservations from in-state residents and those of out of state who have fulfilled a 14-day quarantine requirement in their home states for a check-in date beginning on Friday, June 5.”
“The guidance we’re looking at actually is very similar to what you’d find in Maine or Vermont. They’re a little bit different but very similar, I think in tone and approach and spirit in terms of making sure that we’re allowing those businesses to flex open, we’re really making sure that they’re working with individuals that have either quarantined or are from the state of New Hampshire, and those check-ins will have to self-attest to that.”
Sununu said hotels and inns with fewer than 20 rooms may rent out at full capacity, while “hotels with more than 20 rooms, we’re asking to limit occupancy right now at 50 percent.”
On churches: “Effective immediately, we are issuing guidance that will enable larger in-person services to resume provided that they follow that health and safety guidance, which in New Hampshire will include a cap of 40 percent occupancy,” Sununu said.
“So 40 percent occupancy within those houses of worship is one of the key aspects of this. Also maintaining physical distancing with at least a 6-foot buffer between different groups. Obviously, we want family members to be able to sit together but making sure that there is buffering there. So in some cases, it may mean blocking off a pew or two or, you know, creating greater separation between the chairs or whatever it might be.”
For driver education: “We are resuming the behind-the-wheel driver’s education training, and again, as a dad of a 15-and-a-half-year-old, no one’s more excited than the Sununu family, frankly,” he said with a smile.
