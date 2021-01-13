CONCORD — On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu authorized the New Hampshire National Guardsmen to support a request from the National Guard Bureau to send approximately 50 soldiers and airmen to Washington, D.C., for the upcoming presidential inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden.
“Ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation,” said Sununu.
“With this authorization, the men and women of our New Hampshire National Guard will be deployed to our nation’s capital to protect and defend democracy,” the governor said.
“The NHNG is among the best of the best — and I join the people of New Hampshire in praying for them as they take on this critical mission.”
According to New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities: “We are honored to be a part of such a historic and time-honored tradition.
“Our guardsmen and women are trained and prepared to support our federal and civilian partners in whatever capacity necessary. They are committed to upholding the values and ideals of our nation’s democracy.”,” Mikolaities said.
The New Hampshire National Guard will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment as well as airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron.
These soldiers and airmen will be transported to Washington on a KC-46 refueler based at Pease.
In addition, the New Hampshire Air National Guard is providing three KC-46 refuelers to transport military personnel and equipment from other states to Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.