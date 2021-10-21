CONWAY — Facing a competitive job market, the Conway School Board has increased its substitute teacher pay by 32 percent.
At its Oct. 12 meeting, the board voted 4-2 to increase sub pay from $85 a day to $125. Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, chair Joe Lentini, Ryan Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw were in favor of the increase, while Randy Davison and Joe Mosca were in the minority.
“One of the other pieces we’re struggling with is getting daily substitutes to come in,” Superintendent Kevin Richard explained.
“So one of the things that we did was we took a look at the rate of pay for substitutes. And previously, there was a differential between if you were to come in to substitute for a teacher or paraprofessional.”
The district had been paying its subs $85 per day. Richard recommended raising the rate to $95, and if the person were to work 10 days as a sub in the district, it would increase to $125 per day.
Capozzoli made a motion to follow Richard’s recommendation, and Davison offered a second.
Wallace asked where $95 was on the statewide scale for substitutes.
Richard told him that “$95 a day is pretty much the baseline. Some districts will pay more for certified teachers who substitute. I think even down to Tamworth and some of the districts in SAU 13, they are up to $110 a day.”
He added: “I will tell you, speaking with other superintendents, they’re all begging for the substitutes. If you do 10 days in the district and you go to $125, that’s good motivation to keep somebody, a loyal person, in. I think that will solve the issue a little bit more.”
Wallace said $95 per day works out to $13.57 per hour for a seven-hour workday.
“They’re stocking shelves at Walmart at $17 an hour at night,” he said. “I’m of the opinion that it should be at $125 to start.”
Wallace sought to amend the motion to $125 to start and then bumping it up an additional $25 after working 10 days in the district.
Davison said: “My concern with that is this is something we probably should have been looking at when we develop a budget. And so that would be my only concern. I’ll support the first personnel committee’s suggestion, but I’m not putting it up any higher.”
“I agree with Randy 100 percent,” Mosca said. “My question is, just going up to the $95 and then $125 after 10 days, what are we looking at for cost?”
“It’s really hard to tell,” Richard said. “This pandemic is forcing us to go with more and more subs.”
He said it could be in the neighborhood of $40,000.
“It’s nothing against what Ryan is saying because I think he’s 100 percent right,” said Mosca, but felt the board should script up a budget for the increase during budget season, which begins next month.
The board ultimately approved increasing sub pay to $125 per day, effective immediately.
