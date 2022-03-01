CONWAY — Students and staff in the Conway School District returned to the classroom from February vacation to new mask-optional guidelines Monday. While more students at Kennett High opted to go mask-free, about 50 percent of students at Kennett Middle School and the three elementary schools remained masked.
“It was an awkward day,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board Monday night. “I think people are still trying to figure out what they want to do.”
The board had voted Feb. 14 to go mask optional as of March 18 for the Conway School District’s five schools (Kennett High, Kennett Middle, John H. Fuller Elementary, Pine Tree School and Conway Elementary), but last Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., Richard received an email from state Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut letting superintendents know that the Department of Health and Human Services updated its recommendations and no longer required face masks in indoor public spaces. This included schools in the Granite State.
The board wanted to wait two weeks after the February school vacation to see if there might be a spike in COVID-19 cases. The two weeks following Christmas recess saw 108 cases the first week and 84 the second week, but numbers have steadily declined since then to just 10 last week.
According to the SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard on the SAU 9 website, there were 12 cases of the virus reported on Monday, including nine cases at Conway Elementary School (to at John Fuller and one at Pine Tree).
The week before vacation, the numbers had dropped to 10 cases.
Masks had been mandatory unless a student or staffer had a doctor’s note since September. Madison went mask optional June 4 until the end of the school year, while Kennett High allowed the senior class to go mask-free at its graduation and banquet in June.
“The kids and staff have been great,” Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter said at Monday’s meeting when asked about masks on the return to school. “Everyone has been very respectful.”
At Monday’s board meeting, Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson along with board members Randy Davison, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Ryan Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw were mask-free, while fellow board members Barbara Lyons and Joe Mosca wore masks for the entire meeting along with principals Danielle Nutting (John Fuller), Aimee Frechette (Pine Tree), Jason Robert (Conway Elementary) and Carpenter and SAU 9 Director of Special Services Pam Stimpson.
Board Chairman Joe Lentini initially wore a mask at the outset of the meeting while 12 members of the Kennett High ski team along with five parents were on hand. Just the two ski coaches Ed Bradley and Laurel Zengilowski were in masks. Once the group departed, Lentini took his mask off for the rest of the meeting.
The lone citizen to attend the entire meeting, Linda Burns of Conway, also dropped her mask after the group left.
“We have followed the (DHHS and Centers for Disease Control) guidelines all the way through the past two years,” Richard said during his board report. “Today was the first day of masking being optional in schools. I will say, from what I’ve talked to and we do have a couple of principles here, but I tried to call different folks up and they all said it was kind of an awkward day, really just a different piece. I think that transition is going to continue for a while, the mindset, the emotional response to the masks.”
He added: “People are gauging which sort of situation should I wear a mask or should I not wear a mask. There’s been a sense of relief from some people and a sense of anxiety from other people, and I think that’s a natural piece. The good news from what I’ve heard is that people are being very respectful of individual choice.”
Richard is “hopeful” that the numbers continue to decline. He also praised the administrators and board for responding so quickly when “dropped that bomb” on them last week.
“I would expect it’s going to take a little bit of time to figure all these pieces out, and people to have that comfort level of making choices one way or another,” he said.
Lentini asked if masks are still required on school buses. Per federal mandate, masks had still been required on public transportation, but Richard said the CDC deemed late Friday, “that school buses are not considered to be public transportation.”
“That’s the whole thing with the timing of these pieces — it’s just so quick and so fast,” Richard said of the CDC removing masking requirements on buses operated by public or private school systems.
Under the second public comment period of the evening, Burns, who serves as the assistant emergency coordinator for Conway as well as volunteer coordinator for the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, spoke about COVID.
“I just wanted to take a minute to thank everybody — the administrators, school board, the staff, parents, not all of us agreed on COVID,” she said. “I think people had a lot of different feelings. we pulled together as a community. We took care of our kiddos and if we saved one life or one severe illness, that’s what it’s all about.”
She added: “I think we learned a lot about each other. I think a lot about our community and the folks in our surrounding communities, and the bottom line is, I think we all had the same thing, maybe we said it differently and with different feelings but I think we all had the kid’s best interests at heart. I would not be surprised to see an occasional spike here and there. Hopefully, it will never be as bad as it has. But again, I just wanted to thank everybody. I know it hasn’t been easy for any of us at any level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.