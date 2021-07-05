MADISON — Selectmen have formally decided to hire a company to inventory short-term rentals in town, and the police chief says regulations will likely be presented to voters at next year's town meeting.
On June 15, Madison Selectman Josh Shackford said he had met with Host Compliance, and the company identified 171 short-term rentals in town. Shackford said it would cost about $10,200 to identify where the rentals are located and an additional $3,848 for compliance monitoring. The board unanimously voted to pursue these two items.
On June 29, selectmen voted to purchase only the inventory. They made the decision after listening to short-term rental supporters, many of whom said an inventory could be done by town staff in a matter or hours or suggested a more local firm would be better.
Chairman William Lord said Host Compliance could help identify STR owners who advertise their property can sleep 17 when the home is built to handle far fewer people.
Shackford suggested starting with the inventory.
"It's not going to be in the next two weeks that we're going to figure out what enforcement action we're going to take," said Shackford. "So, if we did the $10,000, or whatever it is, for the identification, we can hold off on enforcement action."
Lord made that a motion and it passed unanimously. The other selectmen is Michael A. Mauro.
As for what's next, Lord said town officials need to determine what if any rules need to be changed. Changing them would involve a public hearing and a town vote next March.
Resident Shawn Bergeron has offered to help the planning board draft regulations. On June 29, he said the process would take months.
"The planning board would have to start working on this August, September, October. There would be public hearings and so on," said Bergeron.
"So there is a big proces s... which is, in my opinion, why we had to kind of go a little slow with this," said Lord.
Police Chief Bob King said between now and March, short-term rental owners ought to try to be good neighbors.
He said in July 2020 they had 13 noise complaints in Eidelweiss Village District. "So everything between now and then will be under a microscope. And I assure you, something I'm going to be asked to provide is the numbers (of complaints) ... Your self-policing certainly helps."
King also said when STR cleaners dump numerous bags of clients' trash at the transfer station, it puts a burden on the infrastructure.
Resident Denise Noelle cleans STRs and says the job helps her and others make a living. She was surprised to hear that she wasn't supposed to be taking her clients' trash to the transfer station.
King clarified that residents are supposed to bring their own personal garbage to the transfer station, not other people's.
"Every bag of trash you bring to the transfer station from one of your short-term rentals, the town has to pay ... to get rid of it," said King.
Short-term rental owner Kevin Ackert said he and his wife, Stephanie, have operated a short-term rental for 19 years and they haven't had a single police call.
Ackert added a lot of cleaners and maintenance people who depend on rentals for their livelihood. "If you have a lot of bars and liquor stores, whatever and then somebody is selling liquor or drinks to minors you don't shut down every bar in town because there's a couple bad apples."
Another man who gave his name, but it was not audible on the Madison TV video, said he is from Chicago and multiple generations of his family have been coming to Madison for decades. He said the issue has become divisive.
"I am personally getting an increasing feeling that the economics is a very small piece of what this is about," said the man. "It's about we and them."
Later in the meeting, Shackford said he is seeing the us vs them mentality developing. He said the town has been accused in letters of being unwelcoming because of it's starting to take a stand on short-term rentals and because the town has people from out of town $100 for an annual pass to use the town boat launch on Silver Lake.
"It really pisses me off and offends me to say that we're unwelcoming because I don't want to pay for your trash or I don't want to pay for your vacation," said Shackford.
Town Clerk Mike Brooks said he's seen people display a "bully mentality" and making demands on staff.
Mauro was dismayed by bickering he's seen on Facebook.
"I was embarrassed by things that were said, by neighbors to neighbors," Mauro.
On the flip side, Brooks said that there are a lot of good people coming to Madison as well. For example, most out of towners have no issue paying the $100 annual fee to be able to launch their boat.
"Most people understand that it makes sense that the boat owner paying that fee, maintaining a boat ramp that they use to makes sense, rather than taking money from taxpayers who don't own boats or use the ramp to make that repair," said Brooks "They get it."
