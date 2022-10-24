CONWAY — About 40 people gathered in Schouler Park in North Conway Village last Thursday for a candlelight vigil organized by local non-profit Starting Point to raise awareness about domestic violence.

It was the second year Starting Point held the October event as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizers were pleased the turnout had grown from about 25 people last year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.