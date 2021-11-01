CONWAY — Center Conway recorded 3.11 inches of rain in last Saturday's storm in the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. Oct. 31.
The amounts were variable within the region. In the same period, North Conway received 1.86 inches, which brought the monthly total for October to 4.7 inches, compared to the 30-year average of 4 inches.
Chris Legro, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Saturday’s storm was of a long duration and slow moving with tropical air, the second Nor’easter of the week that brought in moisture off the ocean and moved inland.
“The higher rates in the region were about an inch an hour,” said Legro.
The weather service had issued a flood warning for the Saco River in Conway starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The river did crest at about 9.8 feet just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 9 feet.
The good news was, according to Chief Steve Solomon of the Conway Village Fire Department, there were no weather-related calls over the weekend.
“At this time of year, there is no camping going on down there in the lower areas where it usually floods in Transvale Acres," said Solomon on Monday, "and the homes there are on higher ground and they were not impacted.
"It never got to 10 feet."
The U.S. Geological Survey Service's river gauge in Center Conway showed a maximum discharge of 19,000 cubic feet per second Sunday.
Skies cleared by midday Sunday, well in time for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The summit of Mount Washington received 3.43 inches of precipitation from the storm. The summit was blasted by high winds Monday morning, and there was a brief power outage in Pinkham Notch.
In term's of Tuesday's forecast. the weather service is forecasting mostly sunny skies with highs temperatures in the low 50s and lows around 34 degrees.
